Liverpool face Manchester City at Anfield in the Premier League on Sunday.

Alex Oxlade-Chamberlain and James Milner of Liverpool during a training session at AXA Training Centre on October 14, 2022 in Kirkby, England. (Photo by Andrew Powell/Liverpool FC via Getty Images)

Ibrahima Konate was not included in the latest batch of Liverpool photos ahead of Sunday’s crunch clash against Manchester City.

The centre-back has recently recovered from a muscle injury that ruled him out for the opening two months of the season.

Konate made his first appearance of the campaign in last weekend’s 3-2 loss to Arsenal when replacing Joel Matip - who had a calf issue.

The France international then made his maiden start this term - and impressed - in the 7-1 thrashing of Rangers in the Champions League on Wednesday.

But Konate could not be spotted with the rest of his teammates.

Jurgen Klopp was tight-lipped when asked if everyone had come through the Rangers game unscathed during his pre-match press conference earlier today.

Advertisement

He said: “We have to see. There are final decisions yet. But, no, we have to see.”

Of course, there is a chance that Konate missed the session for an alternative reason. Indeed, Thiago Alcantara wasn’t spotted last week before Arsenal but started the game.

Liverpool could be taking a similar approach given that Matip and Trent Alexander-Arnold (ankle) out for the next two weeks, with Konate replaced by James Milner with 11 minutes remaining against Rangers.

Meanwhile, summer signing Calvin Ramsay was again not spotted in the session. Naby Keita (muscle) is also seemingly not back in full training yet.

Luis Diaz (knee) is absent until after the World Cup and Juventus loanee Arthur Melo won’t play for the next 3-4 months.