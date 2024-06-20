Ibrahima Konate. (Photo by Andrew Powell/Liverpool FC via Getty Images) | Liverpool FC via Getty Images

The defender is currently representing France at Euro 2024.

Ibhrahima Konate has refuted that he was dropped by Jurgen Klopp at the end of Liverpool’s 2023-24 campaign.

The centre-back found himself out of the Reds’ starting line-up towards the end of Jurgen Klopp’s tenure. After suffering an injury before the March international break, Konate subsequently dropped down the pecking order.

In Liverpool’s final 10 games, he was left on the bench in seven of them - including the last four fixtures. Jarell Quansah, who enjoyed a fine breakthrough season, was Virgil van Dijk’s preferred partner in the middle of defence.

Konate is now on Euro 2024 duty with France and was an unused substitute in their 1-0 curtain-raiser victory over Austria. Speaking to newspaper Le Monde, Konate insisted he was only omitted from Liverpool’s team from the outset because there was little on the line, with third place in the Premier League secured - and he would have spoken to Klopp otherwise.

"Demotion is not the right word,” said Konate. “There was nothing at stake in Liverpool's last few games. If that had been the case, I would have been in a different mood and I would have discussed it with the coach [Jürgen Klopp].

“But I've worked twice as hard on my own, alongside my club training, to be ready for this Euro. Mentally, there's nothing to say. Physically, I'm still lacking a bit of game time in my legs, but I'm not worried.”

Konate joined Liverpool for £36 million from RB Leipzig in the summer of 2021. To date, he has made 90 appearances, and helped the Reds win two Carabao Cups and the FA Cup - along with finishing runners-up in the Premier League and Champions League in his maiden season.

But the 25-year-old has been hampered by various injuries during his three years at Anfield. Konate admitted his fitness issues have made him strong mentally - and quipped he might be the best defender in the world but for his problems.