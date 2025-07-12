Liverpool could sell three first team players this summer | Liverpool FC via Getty Images

Liverpool need to sell a few players before they can buy with two key players causing a real dilemma.

Liverpool are being patient as they continue trimming and tweaking Arne Slot’s squad with departures now the priority ahead of adding any new players.

The obvious exception is the need for a centre-half after selling Jarell Quansah to Bayer Leverkusen but the academy prospect’s exit at least adds to the budget in terms of how much money is available to spend.

What compounds this problem for Slot is that Ibrahima Konate has rejected the offer of a new contract and leaves Liverpool in a difficult situation, one that is echoed by the interest in Luis Diaz from Bayern Munich which leaves the future for two key players of the Premier League title success up in the air.

In an ideal world, Slot would want to keep both players and avoid having to replace individuals who are at their peak, are settled into life at Anfield and also understand the demands of his system and style of play.

What does Luis Diaz want to stay at Liverpool?

They are two very different scenarios though, as reported by Sacha Tovolieri for Sky Sports, with Diaz’s decision coming down to one factor it would seem:

“In this case, it's all about money. Liverpool have made it clear to FC Barcelona that they have no plans to sell Luis Díaz this summer and have begun talks with the player's camp to meet their financial expectations. The Reds' management knows this: the winger might not perform as well on the pitch if he's not mentally ready...

“The other club on the lookout, ready to offer Luis Díaz the salary he wants, is Bayern Munich. From a financial perspective, it's undeniably the Bavarians who have most convinced the South American and his entourage, offering a salary double his current earnings with the Reds.

“That said, given the opportunity to move to Catalonia, FC Bayern is considered a plan B in the mind of the 28-year-old Colombian. While Liverpool are willing to listen to any offer equal to or greater than eighty million euros (£69m), there is a feeling among the parties involved that only FC Bayern could put down that sum.”

Diaz is an important player for Liverpool and as a result should be paid as one of the club’s top earners. To replace him would be an expensive business and also a risk so the solution is simple – give him the pay rise he wants.

This doesn’t mean giving into his demands completely, however, Liverpool are going through too big a period of change and turbulence, even if Cody Gakpo is available to step in.

Liverpool have easy Ibrahima Konate solution

It is a different story with Ibrahima Konate, it looks like he has also made his mind up, but with an entirely different outcome as Tovolieri continued:

“The Frenchman has even made it clear, through various intermediaries, that if he were to leave Liverpool, it would be to sign for Real Madrid, the club where he wants to continue his career and believes he can continue his sporting progress.

“For now, Real Madrid doesn't need Ibrahima Konaté, and he knows it. He's therefore patiently waiting for training to resume with his teammates before starting a new Premier League season.

“While several Saudi clubs have already approached him, and his religious values could encourage him to join a country close to his culture, the interested party considers that the time has not yet come to leave the football elite for an exotic destination.”

Liverpool can’t sell a player who doesn’t want to leave, nor can they force Real Madrid to bid for a player that they don’t need – just now.

If Konate has already checked out, the France international needs to be careful because Liverpool are going to sign another starting centre-half. Marc Guehi might well get the guarantee of minutes that he is looking for should Slot decide that he wants a new partner for Virgil van Dijk.

Konate is a more than good enough backup option if he wants to sit out the last year of his contract, plus it gives Richard Hughes another year to find his replacement.