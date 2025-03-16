'I'd be shocked' - Liverpool verdict shared by pundit ahead of Newcastle United clash

Liverpool are in Carabao Cup final action on Sunday afternoon

Liverpool take on Newcastle United at Wembley on Sunday afternoon in the Carabao Cup final. The Reds beat Tottenham Hotspur over two legs at the semi-finals stage.

Arne Slot’s side lead the way at the top of the Premier League and are closing in on the title. They have been knocked out of the FA Cup and Champions League now though.

The Merseyside outfit have the chance to pick up their first silverware of the season against Newcastle. Their upcoming opponents lost to Manchester United in the final of the same competition back in 2023.

Paul Merson highlights Liverpool worry ahead of Newcastle United final

Speaking to Sky Sports, pundit Paul Merson believes the fact Liverpool’s last match against PSG in the Champions League went all the way to penalties may mean their players are tired. The Reds were beaten on spot-kicks by the Ligue 1 outfit and Merson has said he would be ‘shocked’ if Slot’s men weren’t feeling leggy after that.

The ex-Arsenal has said: "The problem with picking themselves up is picking their legs up. Everybody will want to play in a cup final but they had two unbelievable games against PSG - one of them they didn't even touch the ball so that's even harder.

"Then they played the full team for 90 minutes against Southampton [in between the two PSG games]. So I'm not sure tomorrow. Harvey Barnes will run at Jarrel Quansah, who will play at right-back wit no Trent Alexander-Arnold or Conor Bradley. The last thing you want as a big centre-half is someone running at you. He will do that for fun.

"It's a big pitch, Wembley. It takes its toll. If we got into extra-time, I'd be shocked if Liverpool started running over Newcastle. I'd be shocked. It's just facts. At the start, it will be a leveller. Liverpool will be fresh. But the longer the game goes on and if Newcastle stay in the game, it gives them more and more of a chance of winning.

"If this games goes to extra-time, I'd be shocked if Newcastle were hanging on. Because of the Tuesday factor [Liverpool losing to PSG in the Champions League]. And not just the Tuesday factor: they lost. If they had won, I wouldn't be fussed. But when you lose, this would have been the last thing on their agenda."

Liverpool injury latest ahead of Newcastle United cup final

Liverpool have a few injury issues to deal with as they prepare to lock horns with Newcastle. They have been dealt blows with Trent Alexander-Arnold, Conor Bradley, Joe Gomez and Ibrahima Konate which means they are short of options at the back.

As for their opponents, they will be fired up for the match after beating Arsenal in the semi-finals. Eddie Howe’s side are sat in 6th in the league and have their sights set on getting into the top four.

Liverpool will need to make sure that they keep Alexander Isak quiet. The 25-year-old is their main goal threat up front and has scored 22 goals in 32 games so far in this campaign in all competitions.