Liverpool FC via Getty Images

The upcoming Olympic Games are set to clash with the bulk of the Premier League pre-season.

Liverpool are preparing to launch their first pre-season under new manager Arne Slot, with fixtures commencing next month ahead of what promises to be another thrilling Premier League campaign.

The Reds will embark on a tour of the United States before returning home for the 2024/25 season. Stops in Pittsburgh, Philadelphia and Columbia will see them take on Real Betis, Arsenal and Manchester United throughout July and into early August.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Sign up to our Liverpool FC newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to LiverpoolWorld, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

This pre-season will be hugely important for both Slot and the Liverpool players as he assesses his options and eyes up his first ever starting XI with the club. However, the boss could lose some players as the decision over who, if anyone, will be permitted to represent their countries at the 2024 Olympics.

The men’s football tournament in Paris will take place between July 24th and August 9th, meaning players risk missing the majority of pre-season with their clubs. International squads are required to be admitted by July 3rd but domestic clubs are not obligated to sign off on any departures.

However, Wataru Endō has confirmed that he would like to represent Japan at the Olympic Games this summer, which will leave Liverpool in a tricky situation if he is called up. Endō is currently the only experienced defensive midfielder on the Reds’ roster and losing him would leave Stefan Bajčetić as the sole natural No.6 in the senior ranks.

Liverpool could technically also see the 19-year-old called up for Olympics duty but given his recent return from an incredibly lengthy injury spell, it seems unlikely Spain will opt for the midfielder. Ibrahima Konaté has been left out of the already confirmed France squad for their home Games.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

“I’m also kind of wondering what will happen, nothing has been decided yet. But my stance is that if I’m selected, I’d like to go,” Endō told ABEMA Sports Time.

Egypt have already confirmed that they would like to take Mohamed Salah with them to Paris, with head coach Ruggero Micali confirming the side’s stance.

“We have some shortcomings that need to be taken into account in the final selection. Negotiations with foreign clubs are lengthy to allow their players to join us at the Olympics, and we hope that those selected will get approval from their clubs.