'I'd like to go' — Liverpool star makes tricky admission ahead of Arne Slot's first pre-season
Liverpool are preparing to launch their first pre-season under new manager Arne Slot, with fixtures commencing next month ahead of what promises to be another thrilling Premier League campaign.
The Reds will embark on a tour of the United States before returning home for the 2024/25 season. Stops in Pittsburgh, Philadelphia and Columbia will see them take on Real Betis, Arsenal and Manchester United throughout July and into early August.
This pre-season will be hugely important for both Slot and the Liverpool players as he assesses his options and eyes up his first ever starting XI with the club. However, the boss could lose some players as the decision over who, if anyone, will be permitted to represent their countries at the 2024 Olympics.
The men’s football tournament in Paris will take place between July 24th and August 9th, meaning players risk missing the majority of pre-season with their clubs. International squads are required to be admitted by July 3rd but domestic clubs are not obligated to sign off on any departures.
However, Wataru Endō has confirmed that he would like to represent Japan at the Olympic Games this summer, which will leave Liverpool in a tricky situation if he is called up. Endō is currently the only experienced defensive midfielder on the Reds’ roster and losing him would leave Stefan Bajčetić as the sole natural No.6 in the senior ranks.
Liverpool could technically also see the 19-year-old called up for Olympics duty but given his recent return from an incredibly lengthy injury spell, it seems unlikely Spain will opt for the midfielder. Ibrahima Konaté has been left out of the already confirmed France squad for their home Games.
“I’m also kind of wondering what will happen, nothing has been decided yet. But my stance is that if I’m selected, I’d like to go,” Endō told ABEMA Sports Time.
Egypt have already confirmed that they would like to take Mohamed Salah with them to Paris, with head coach Ruggero Micali confirming the side’s stance.
“We have some shortcomings that need to be taken into account in the final selection. Negotiations with foreign clubs are lengthy to allow their players to join us at the Olympics, and we hope that those selected will get approval from their clubs.
"We are still awaiting the outcome of communication with Salah and his club Liverpool through the Egyptian Football Association. We definitely want him with us. I wish Salah could play with us at the Olympics. As I said earlier, it is always good for a player to be involved, we do not interfere in players' clubs about whether or not they are in the squad, our job is to determine who can help us, and obviously if many of them do not play, they may arrive at matches without fitness, and this is not good."
Comment Guidelines
National World encourages reader discussion on our stories. User feedback, insights and back-and-forth exchanges add a rich layer of context to reporting. Please review our Community Guidelines before commenting.