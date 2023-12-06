'I'll continue to say it': Liverpool legend weighs in on title challenge after Sheffield United win
Liverpool's unbeaten streak continues as they return to Merseyside with another Premier League win.
Liverpool remain hot on the heels of Arsenal after their latest Premier League victory. The Reds snatched all three points from their meeting with Sheffield United to dampen Chris Wilder's hopes of a perfect homecoming at Bramall Lane.
It wasn't the usual electric performance from Jurgen Klopp's side but their 2-0 win keeps them in a very strong position in the league table. Liverpool remain second in the table, and thanks to Aston Villa's huge 1-0 win over Manchester City, the reigning champions are now fourth and four points behind the Reds.
Klopp's side have well and truly bounced back from their worrying form last season which saw them miss out on Champions League football. Liverpool have lost just one match this season, which was back in September against Tottenham Hotspur.
A top four finish was the main mission for the Merseyside outfit but now, a title race is firmly on the cards as they sit just two points behind leaders Arsenal.
Following their clash against Sheffield United — which saw Virgil van Dijk and Dominik Szoboszlai get on the scoresheet — Anfield icon Steven McManaman was asked about his former side's chances of lifting the title this season.
"I said it in August and I'll continue to say it now, I think they're in a really good place. Great result tonight, not a magnificent performance but it's just about churning results out," he said during the Amazon Prime Video post-match discussion.
"Europa League, forget that now, that's happening in March. Carabao Cup is on the horizon against West Ham at home, and you've got this league campaign. It's really exciting times if you're a Liverpool supporter."
The Reds have four Premier League games left to play before 2023 comes to an end. Their next challenge will be Crystal Palace at Selhurst Park, before a meeting with Manchester United and a mouth-watering clash with Arsenal. Liverpool's Boxing Day visit to Burnley will see out their year before all focus shifts to 2024 and what the January transfer window might bring.