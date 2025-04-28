Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

and on Freeview 262 or Freely 565 Visit Shots! now

Liverpool won the Premier League title after they earned a 5-1 victory over Tottenham Hotspur at Anfield.

Sign up to our Liverpool FC newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to LiverpoolWorld, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Liverpool should have lifted the Premier League trophy after officially securing the title, according to former Sky Sports presenter Richard Keys.

The Reds secured their 20th English championship after earning a 5-1 victory over Tottenham Hotspur. There were euphoric celebrations at Anfield at the full-time whistle as supporters toasted witnessing Liverpool claim the silverware for the first time in 35 years. They were denied the opportunity in 2020 because of the COVID-19 pandemic.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

However, there will be a wait for the Premier League trophy to be hoisted aloft by captain Virgil van Dijk. Liverpool will not get their hands on the prize until the official presentation after the final game of the season against Crystal Palace.

But Keys, who now fronts Qatari broadcaster beIN Sport’s coverage of the Premier League, was left baffled why Liverpool were not presented with their crown. He said: “I hope they absolutely drench themselves because they deserve it. That season, they did really well with the presentation on the Kop, but it was empty.

“I'll say it again and I'll keep saying it; the trophy should be there. This is a party now and the ingredients to fulfil it as an event should be there. It's not as though it was ever in doubt. If it was and it hand't worked out, bring it back until the time is right. you could make the official presentation on the last day, involve everybody then. Present it today, give it to them now. It's like a wedding without a bride or a cake. They shouldn't be running around the pitch with cardboard cutouts.”

Former Chelsea midfield John Obi Mikel, who won two titles at the West London club, agreed with Keys. He said: “We've known for the past two months Liverpool are going to be champions. The trophy should be there. For a club like Liverpool, it's massive. The last time they won it was 2020 and they deserve it.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Every time we won the Premier League with Chelsea, the feeling never goes away, especially when you get to do it at home with your fans. It's absolutely fantastic.”

Van Dijk was appointed Liverpool captain in the summer of 2023 after the departure of Jordan Henderson. The centre-back lifted the Carabao Cup last season but is now preparing to get his hands on one of the most prestigious trophies in the world.

Speaking after the game, van Dijk told reporters: "To lift the trophy as captain? Ah listen, it will be amazing. Even today, it was an emotional day with me and my family because the whole week was quite slow, it takes ages before match-day and I think every Liverpool fan across the world thinks that and then today is match-day, you see so many fans already in red, outside, getting ready from early on and you just want to get the job done. I am very happy that I can lift the trophy in front of our beautiful fans and I think I will be very emotional.”