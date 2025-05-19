Liverpool are closing in on signing Jeremie Frimpong from Bayer Leverkusen to replace Trent Alexander-Arnold.

Sign up to The LFC Bulletin with Will Rooney Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to LiverpoolWorld, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Bayer Leverkusen sporting director Simon Rolfes has admitted he is braced to lose Jeremie Frimpong to Liverpool.

The Netherlands international is currently in the process of completing a move to the Reds despite the 2024-25 season still not being over. Frimpong has been identified as a replacement for Trent Alexander-Arnold, who will leave the Reds at the end of his contract and join Real Madrid on a free transfer.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Frimpong has been a standout performer for Bayer Leverkusen since his arrival from Celtic in 2021. Last season, he was a key player as Xabi Alonso’s side won the Bundesliga for the first time in the club’s history, along with the DFB-Pokal. In total, Frimpong has scored 30 goals and recorded 44 assists in 190 appearances for Die Werkself.

But with a release clause of around £30 million in his BayArena contract, Liverpool have acted swiftly. The 24-year-old was an unused substitute for Leverkusen’s final game of the campaign - a 2-2 draw against Mainz 05 - and there are suggestions that his medical to move to Anfield is already underway.

What’s been said

German newspaper BILD spoke to Rolfes about the future of Frimpong and he did not deny that the transfer was afoot. Rolfes said: “It's no secret that he has a prospect clause and there's interest, perhaps from England, perhaps even from Liverpool. We'll see what happens. It's quite possible that Jerry will leave in the summer. Even then, it's not final. But I'm already informed about things, we're all informed, so it could happen — let's wait and see.”

Italian journalist Fabrizio Romano has suggested that Frimpong will sign a contract at Liverpool today. He posted on X: “Final part of medical plus contract signing to take place in the next hours for Jeremie Frimpong as new Liverpool player. €35m release clause has been activated.”

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Slot on Frimpong speculation

Liverpool boss Slot was tight-lipped over the potential of Jeremie Frimpong joining the club when asked at his pre-Brighton press conference. The Dutchman said: "It's going to be boring answer," Slot said. "For the whole season, it was about contract extensions and now we're arriving at a time where everyone wants to know who we're bringing in. We don't talk about the players we want to bring in until the moment they've signed for us, and then you can ask me everything you want to about them.

"What I can tell you is we already have Conor Bradley who can play really good in that position. Joe Gomez has also played in that position multiple times, so it is not like once Trent leaves, I have no clue what to do anymore. But as a club we are always looking at interesting players who can strengthen our squad."