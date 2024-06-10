Caoimhin Kelleher has slowly built up a reputation as one of the world's best backup goalkeepers.

Liverpool transfer news: The 26-year-old played 24 times last season and is linked with a move to Liverpool and Arsenal.

Liverpool are being linked with a move for Feyenoord keeper Justin Bijlow alongside Arsenal which adds fuel to the fire over a potential exit for Caoimhin Kelleher.

Arne Slot favoured Bijlow as his number one choice last season but a combination of a wrist and calf injury restricted him to just 24 appearances in all competitions. He’s also part of the Netherlands Euro 2024 squad having made eight appearances for his country but he isn’t the number one choice for the tournament.

As it stands, Liverpool could lose both Adrian and Kelleher for differing reasons. The Spanish keeper’s deal is set to expire and he is currently debating over a move back to Spain or renewing his deal. Whereas Kelleher, who has been linked with an exit, could leave to pursue first-team football. In fact, reports claim the club would be willing to part ways if an offer ‘in excess of £20m’ arrives as they rejected a bid from Brentford in January worth £15m.

According to reports in Holland, Liverpool have scouted the Dutch keeper even before they decided to hire Slot. The report says that scouts were present at four Champions League games and he could be an option should Kelleher leave. Whether it can be considered an upgrade is debatable given Kelleher has performed with cup-winning displays and against the best in the Premier League.

Having been made aware of such interest, Bijlow recently commented on the transfer links to Liverpool and Arsenal. "Those are two very nice clubs," he admitted to Voetbal Zone, clearly showing he is receptive to Liverpool's reported interest. "Of course it is always nice to be mentioned at big clubs.

“What I'm just saying: I'm ambitious. As long as I play for Feyenoord I will give everything for that and first I just want to focus on the Dutch team. Would I stay at Feyenoord? You never know, do you? That's football. You don't know that.

