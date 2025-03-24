Brazil's goalkeeper #01 Alisson receives medical attention after colliding with Colombia's defender #23 Davinson Sanchez (out of frame) during the 2026 FIFA World Cup South American qualifiers football match between Brazil and Colombia, at the Mane Garrincha stadium in Brasilia, on March 20, 2025. | AFP via Getty Images

Alisson Becker and Ibrahima Konaté were both handed injury concerns on international duty

Liverpool look to have avoided any major injury problems over the international break - so far- despite being handed some concerns last week.

Ryan Gravenberch withdrew from the Netherlands squad ahead of two games with Spain in the Nations League while Alisson Becker suffered a nasty head knock playing for Brazil and was also forced to drop out of the squad ahead of a clash with Argentina. Gravenberch is said to only have withdrawn as a precautionary measure.

Ibrahima Konaté was subbed off at half time for France on Thursday evening, with the national team putting his withdrawal down to a “knock”. The defender was unable to finish extra time in the second leg round of 16 clash with Paris Saint-Germain in the Champions League earlier this month but did return to the starting line-up for the loss to Newcastle United in the Carabao Cup final at Wembley.

Alisson posts message after Brazil withdrawal

Goalkeeper Alisson was sent home early by Brazil on Friday as he was put under concussion return protocol. A player must complete seven steps, per FIFA rules, and can only complete one step per day before being deemed to have recovered from a potential concussion. It means Alisson would not have been able to feature for Brazil against Argentina and was sent back to Liverpool ahead of the Merseyside derby with Everton on April 2.

Posting an update, Alisson said in a message relayed by the Liverpool club website: “Hey guys, just to let you know I’m fine! Just have to follow the protocols! Thanks for the messages.”

Alisson is Liverpool’s first-choice goalkeeper but he has missed a period of the season already with a hamstring injury. Caoimhin Kelleher is a ample replacement for the Brazilian, having stepped up a number of times over recent seasons. He played twice for the Republic of Ireland on Thursday and Sunday as they beat Bulgaria 4-2 on aggregate in their Nations League play-off.

Konate gets rest for France

Konate’s knock he sustained against Croatia last week does not appear to be severe as he was named on the bench for the second leg of France’s Nations League quarter final with Croatia. After a 2-0 loss in the first leg, France won 2-0 at Stade de France as the tie went to penalties. The French advanced 5-4 on spotkicks as Konate was pictured in the celebrations and did not appear to be carrying any sort of injury issue.

Liverpool will welcome the news that Konate was still deemed fit enough for a spot on the bench and the fact that he was given a much-needed rest by France boss Didier Deschamps, who opted for a central defensive pairing of William Saliba and Dayot Upamecano. Speaking about bringing Konate off in the first leg, Deschamps said last week: “I know it’s tough, but I saw him struggling, not at his best, so I preferred to substitute him.”

France have no more games left this international break, leaving Konate free to return to Merseyside as Liverpool prepare to face Everton next week before a trip to Fulham. The Reds need 16 points from their final nine games to confirm themselves as Premier League champions.