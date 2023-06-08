“I’m grateful” — Jurgen Klopp’s first words after Liverpool sign Alexis Mac Allister

Liverpool have announced their first signing of the transfer window in the form of Alexis Mac Allister, following a lengthy pursuit of his signature. The World Cup winner joins the Reds on a five-year deal from Brighton and Hove Albion, for a reported £35 million fee.

Mac Allister enjoyed the season of his career after lifting the World Cup with Argentina and helping the Seagulls qualify for Europa League football. He also finished the domestic campaign as the club’s top goal-scorer and will undoubtedly play a part in Liverpool’s push to improve on their fifth-place Premier League finish.

Liverpool fans are naturally delighted to see Mac Allister join the ranks and Klopp is equally as pleased with his new recruit. In his first interview about the deal with Liverpoolfc.com, the boss described the Argentinian as “a very talented, very smart, very technically skilled” player.

“I do not think the football world needs me to say too much about Alexis’ qualities because they are already pretty well known but it is clear that he is someone who can play in a number of positions in the midfield and is an all-rounder, I would say. He is calm and composed and someone with proper game intelligence,” Klopp continued.

“I’m really happy his next steps will now be with us and we get to work with a player who is already excellent and experienced, but also has so much more to come given he is just 24 years old.

“He is just as excited to be joining and working with us and that already makes it a good partnership, but there is no pressure on him. He is still so young, so it is obvious he will only improve and our job is to help him take the next steps.

“I’m grateful to everyone at the club who helped make this transfer happen and I am sure I speak for everyone here when I say I cannot wait to start working with Alexis.”