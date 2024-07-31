'Next week' - Wayne Rooney issues update amid amid interest in 'really special' Liverpool forward
Wayne Rooney revealed he could add to his Plymouth Argyle squad this week amid reported interest in a Liverpool youngster.
The former Manchester United and Everton striker took charge of the Pilgrims earlier this summer. It’s Rooney’s fourth managerial job having previously been at the helm of Derby County, DC United and Birmingham City - where he was sacked last year.
Plymouth avoided relegation from the Championship by just a point last season and it will be Rooney’s remit to ensure the club are not in another dogfight. The 38-year-old is looking to improve Argyle’s squad and it’s been suggested that Liverpool’s Jayden Danns is on his radar.
The striker enjoyed a fine 2023-24 campaign. He plundered 17 goals in 20 appearances for the under-18s and under-21s - and earned himself a breakthrough into the Reds’ first team. Danns made his debut in the 1-0 win over Chelsea in the Carabao Cup final at Wembley and plundered a double in a 3-0 FA Cup victory against Southampton. The 18-year-old also made two outings in the Premier League.
Danns has been left on Merseyside for Liverpool’s pre-season tour of the USA because of a back injury he sustained. He is highly regarded and a loan spell playing regular senior football would benefit his development.
And Rooney, speaking to the Plymouth Herald, is hoping for more additions before his side’s opening fixture against Sheffield Wednesday on 11 August. He said: “There is potentially something next week. We are trying. We are always looking, we are always trying to improve the squad.
"On players going out, there is nothing at the minute. We know we need to get the squad down, so whether that's players going out on loan or players going out on permanent deals, it's something we need to talk about with the club. I'm really pleased where the squad is at the minute, and if we can do more (signings) we will. I'm hoping one or two more maybe."
Speaking after a 4-1 win over Luton last season, former Liverpool manager Jurgen Klopp said: Jayden Danns has only recently joined us in first-team training. I loved him from the first second; really special. And he comes on today, OK he played in the last game, but he can score two goals in a Carabao Cup final. It’s absolutely insane.”
