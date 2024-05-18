Jurgen Klopp manager of Liverpool at his final Press Conference at AXA Training Centre on May 17, 2024 in Kirkby, England. (Photo by John Powell/Liverpool FC via Getty Images)

Thiago Alcantara will leave Liverpool in the summer but could be set for one final appearance.

Jurgen Klopp has hinted that Thiago Alcantara could make a return to Liverpool's squad for the final game of the season.

The Reds have confirmed that the midfielder will depart Anfield at the end of the campaign, having spent the past four years at the club. Signing from Bayern Munich for a fee of £27 million in September 2020, Thiago's time on Merseyside has been plagued by injury.

The 33-year-old underwent hip surgery in April 2023 but has had issues since. This season, Thiago has managed just one appearance - which was a five-minute substitute cameo in a 3-1 loss to Arsenal in February.

It's not a surprise that the ex-Barcelona man is leaving. While he has displayed his quality when he has been available, too frequently has he been on the treatment table.

However, Klopp has suggested that Thiago is back in training ahead as the Reds bring the curtain down on their 2023-24 season against Wolves at Anfield. It will also be Klopp's final match in the hot seat. And the Spain international could ‘give it a try’ and play for Liverpool one final time.

Klopp said: “In a parallel world, I would have loved to see the career without injuries. He is, I'm not sure the best, but definitely one of the best I ever saw. He can do things, I'm not sure before that I thought were possible. He is in control of absolutely everything on the pitch. Unfortunately, the body didn't play exactly a part. But he is in a good way, he looked really good yesterday and I'm sure he will want to give it a try again.

