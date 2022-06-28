‘I’m very happy’ - manager confirms the signing of 14-goal Liverpool star

Takumi Minamino is poised to leave Liverpool for Monaco.

Philippe Clement is ‘convinced’ Takumi Minamino will thrive at Monaco - despite his Liverpool exit is still to be confirmed.

Minamino is poised to join the Ligue 1 club for a fee that could reach £15.5 million.

If that’s the case then the Reds will more than double their money on Japan international, having signed him in January 2020 for £7.25 million from Red Bull Salzburg.

Minamino’s spent his two-and-a-half years at Anfield on the periphery of Jurgen Klopp’s squad.

However, he did finish as top scorer on the road to Liverpool’s Carabao Cup and FA Cup triumphs last season, while he is also a Premier League title winner.

As per RMC Sport, Clement spoke of his delight that Monaco will be signing Minamino.

What’s been said

He said: “I’m very happy, I’ve known him for a long time.

“He was very high on our list. Everyone here is convinced that he has the qualities to bring something to the team.

“He already has experience and has done a lot of good things at Salzburg, in a style close to ours, just like at Liverpool where there is a lot of competition. That’s why this is an opportunity.”

Background

In total, Minamino has scored 14 goals in 55 appearances for Liverpool.

Ten of his efforts arrived last term as the Reds went agonisingly close to claiming an unprecedented quadruple.