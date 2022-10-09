Liverpool face Arsenal in the Premier League at the Emirates Stadium.

Jurgen Klopp has hailed the job Mikel Arteta is carrying out at Arsenal ahead of Liverpool’s trip to the Emirates Stadium today (16.30 BST).

The Gunners have made an outstanding start to the campaign and sit second in the Premier League - 11 points above the stuttering Reds.

Plenty are tipping Arsenal to mount a title challenge and Klopp is impressed by the squad his counterpart Arteta has assembled.

The Liverpool boss said: “All my respect, wow! Really good job from Mikel [Arteta]. When you need time, nobody wants to give you time and I have lots of respect for it.

“A lot of talent. [Gabriel] Martinelli, I was excited about him early. [Martin] Odegaard, I spoke to him at 15 in Norway with his dad. [Bakayo] Saka… ooof! Since the first day he played he’s been incredible.”

“And Gabriel Jesus, Mikel could see how good he could be not in a Man City shirt. Thomas Partey, everyone saw how good he was at Atletico Madrid. Lots of quality.

