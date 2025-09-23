Liverpool face Southampton in the Carabao Cup third round and Arne Slot may recall a defender to his squad.

Arne Slot will unleash a new partnership as Liverpool turn their attention to the Carabao Cup.

Slot will also want to give minutes to those who are the current deputies for Van Dijk and Konate. It means that Joe Gomez will come in to make his maiden start of the campaign. Liverpool’s longest-serving player was outstanding when he replaced Konate and underlined his value to the squad.

Gomez will take on the senior role in the middle of the rearguard and will be tasked with guiding Giovanni Leoni through his Reds debut. The 18-year-old joined Liverpool for an initial fee of £26 million from Parma in the summer transfer window, having enjoyed a breakthrough 2024-25 season. Leoni is highly regarded in his homeland and was called into Italy’s squad for the first time last month.

Although the 18-year-old cost Liverpool a significant amount of money, Slot believes that Leoni’s potential is why the club splashed the cash. He is regarded as a future Liverpool starter.

Someone who was once in a similar situation was Rhys Williams. Few supporters will forget when the academy product came to Liverpool’s rescue during a defensive crisis in the 2020-21 season. Long-term injuries to Van Dijk, Gomez and Joel Matip resulted in a then-teenage Williams and Nat Phillips answering Jurgen Klopp’s SOS call. While the Reds failed to defend the Premier League title, they went on to deliver an unlikely third-place finish and qualify for the Champions League.

“The steps they made this year, they should be really very proud of because it is absolutely a different level now, that's really nice to be part of that,' Klopp said on Williams and Phillips.

“Playing like that, they just fought through it, didn't expect an easy situation, just fought through it, and we qualified for the Champions League in the end. So let's talk about them, how they played is incredible.'

Williams started the final five games of the campaign, including a 4-2 win over Manchester United at Old Trafford, and made a total of 16 appearances. Having had limited senior experience beforehand, he had spent the previous year on loan at non-league Kidderminster Harriers, it appeared that a bright future beckoned for Williams. That has not been the case. He has had a challenging few years.

In the 2021-22 season, Williams was understandably loaned to get regular senior experience. But he made just seven appearances at Championship side Swansea City. The following campaign, the former England under-21 international joined Blackpool but was recalled in the January transfer window after losing his starting berth.

Then came a move to Aberdeen in June 2023. However, Williams did not make a single appearance for the Scottish Premiership squad. Klopp confessed he expected the defender to play ‘from the first to the last second’. Then after moving to Port Vale in the same campaign, dropping to League One level, an injury days into his stint saw the agreement cancelled.

Last term, Williams did manage to get regular football under his belt. He had to go to League Two as he joined Morecambe. Williams played 38 times, scoring two goals, but the Shrimps were relegated from the Football League amid financial woes.

It was perhaps a surprise that Williams stayed at Liverpool this summer, having entered the final year of his contract. He is now aged 24 and will want to find a permanent home.

Williams captained the under-21s when playing as an overaged played in a 2-0 loss to Burton Albion in the EFL Trophy earlier this month. If Van Dijk and Konate are omitted from the squad against Southampton, with the former travelling to Paris last night for the 2025 Ballon d’Or awards, Williams is the next in line. That means that he could be on the Liverpool bench for the first time since the final day of the 2022-23 campaign. That was a 4-4 draw at Southampton.