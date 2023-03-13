Incredible stat could explain Liverpool’s struggles this season

Jurgen Klopp’s side haven’t been at their best this season but they’ve been very unfortunate in one area.

Liverpool have endured a difficult season as they sit in sixth place in the Premier League, out of both domestic cups as reigning champions and staring down the barrell of a Champions League exit at the hands of Real Madrid.

Whilst there have been incredible games, such as the historic 7-0 win over Manchester United, they have been undercut by a poor away record that features losses against Bournemouth, Leeds and Nottingham Forest.

Jurgen Klopp’s side have not been at their best and their performances have been too inconsistent, however, their injury record this season is the worst in the Premier League, according to a key metric.

Data from The Times and Premier League Injuries shows Liverpool players have missed more league games through injury than anyone else. Reds stars have collectively missed 162 Premier League games this season, which is 38 more than second-placed Chelsea.

The likes of Luis Diaz, who’s been missing since October, alongside Thiago, Diogo Jota, as well as all four of Liverpool’s centre-backs, who have all been absent at one time or another, demonstrate it’s been a rocky season as far as injuries go.

Midfield issues

In Thiago’s case, the Spaniard’s absences have allowed 18-year-old Stefan Bajcetic to earn six league starts and give the fans a glimpse of what Liverpool’s future midfield might look like.

However, it was clear the young midfielder had difficulties against Real Madrid in the first leg of the Champions League and, despite his talent, a club as big as Liverpool shouldn’t be relying on playing a teenager every week.

Liverpool’s main issues this season have come in midfield and their key starters in Fabinho and Jordan Henderson have been available for a large majority of the games. That shifts the focus onto player performance too, not just injuries or a lack of recruitment.

Injured players return

While Thiago and Joe Gomez are currently sidelined, long-term absentees Arthur Melo and Luis Diaz are nearing a return to action. With the final part of the season underway, the push for top four should be aided with almost full squad to choose from.

Darwin Nunez suffered an injury in Liverpool’s defeat of Newcastle. Picture: OLI SCARFF/AFP via Getty Images

It’s hard to argue with the sheer numbers of their injuries but the onus is on the players to turn around their extremely indifferent form from now until the end of the season if they want to qualify for the Champions League.