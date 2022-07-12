A video has emerged of Darwin Nunez struggling during Liverpool pre-season training, but fans shouldn’t jump to conclusions.

Darwin Nunez is garnering attention on social media for all the wrong reasons.

The striker joined Liverpool on an £85million deal from Benfica earlier this summer, with the Reds moving to reinforce their front line amid the exit of Sadio Mane.

Nunez enjoyed an excellent season during 2021/22, scoring 34 goals across all competitions and playing a key part in Benfica’s run to the quarter finals.

The Uruguayan scored six times in 10 Champions League appearances, and he attracted plenty of interest this summer as a result.

Liverpool were quickest to wrap up a deal, and all signs thus far have pointed to them snapping up a superstar.

But a video has now emerged of the striker taking part in pre-season training in Thailand, and the clip shows the frontman having a mare.

As you can see below, Nunez misses with a shot from close range and fails to control a ball at the back post.

Of course, Nunez probably hasn’t seen much of the football over recent weeks due to holidays, and not only is pre-season meant to eliminate this kind of rustiness, but this is an isolated clip in what will already be hours of training, and indeed likely much better efforts.

It hasn’t stopped some fans from poking fun on social media, but Liverpool need not worry, even the best - including Karim Benzema - have bad moments.

Ultimately, the Reds didn’t pay £85million for performances in training nor pre-season. The Uruguayan will be judged on his performances when it really counts.

“It was massively impressive when he played in front of us,” Klopp said about Nunez recently. “When you prepare Benfica, you know up to the size of shoes – we know absolutely everything about an opponent, so we know exactly about the quality of Darwin.

“The power and the mix-up with technique, the desire, smart moves, the problems he caused us. We fell all in love in these two games.