The Brazilian will leave at the end of the season, but a league record will still be intact.

Roberto Firmino’s goal record will stand after news was revealed that Gabriel Martinelli will miss the final two games of the Premier League season.

The 31-year-old is set to depart Anfield at the end of this season after eight years at the club alongside Naby Keita, Alex Oxlade-Chamberlain and James Milner.

And he’ll get one chance to say goodbye to the Liverpool faithful this weekend at Anfield as the Reds take on Aston Villa, in what is expected to be an emotional day for both the fans and the player.

Firmino has seen his game time reduced over recent years, but he was an integral part to the success of Liverpool during the peak-Jurgen Klopp years as part of the famed front three alongside Mohamed Salah and Sadio Mane.

But as he gets set to depart Liverpool, he will leave with one brilliant record intact.

Currently, he holds the record for the most league goals scored by a Brazilian in a single campaign with 15 goals.

Martinelli has enjoyed a brilliant campaign as he has matched the record with two games to go, but news from David Ornstein has confirmed that the 21-year-old will miss the final two games of the season after suffering ankle ligament damage.

Fans have joked that Firmino has beaten Arsenal again, after it was the Brazilian’s header who earned a 2-2 draw against Arsenal at Anfield in April which many believe to be the moment that Arsenal lost their momentum in term sof the Premier League title race.

Despite only starting 12 league games this season, Firmino has totalled 11 goals and five assists in all competitions, with nine coming in the league.

The signings of Darwin Nunez and Cody Gakpo have seen his game time reduce, but he still managed to produce one of his best ever performances during the historic 9-0 win over Bournemouth earlier this season as he recorded two goals and three assists at Anfield in August.

