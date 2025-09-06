Liverpool were linked with a move for Stuttgart midfielder Aneglo Stiller at the start of the summer transfer window.

A midfielder who has been linked with a transfer to Liverpool has revealed he’d be open to a move abroad.

Angelo Stiller is one of several names said to be on the Reds’ radar. The 24-year-old has made eye-catching progress since joining Stuttgart in 2023, helping the club qualify for the Champions League in his maiden campaign. In total, he has made 85 appearances, scoring five goals and recording 18 assists.

At the start of the summer transfer window, local newspaper Stuttgarter Nachrichten suggested that the Premier League champions were ‘seriously interested’ in signing Stiller and he was valued at around £52 million. Liverpool did not make a move for Stiller and he ended up staying at Stuttgart despite Real Madrid and Manchester United also supposedly being keen.

Speaking to German outlet BILD, Stiller insisted he is not currently thinking about his future. But after seeing Germany team-mate Florian Wirtz join Liverpool for a fee of £100 million, the ex-Bayern Munich man says he’s like to follow a similar pathway - and end his career in the MLS.

"I'm currently not thinking about a move,” Stiller said. “Generally speaking, I'm interested in moving abroad at some point; I thought that Florian Wirtz's decision to go to Liverpool was cool.”

Toni Kroos comparison

Stiller’s playing style has been compared with Germany and Real Madrid legend Toni Kroos. However, the former Hoffenheim man says that he wants to be known for his own style.

"The comparison is obvious, as there are some parallels in our game,” he told Sports Illustrated. But Toni was on a completely different level. Besides, I'm a different type of player. I don't have to and don't want to play exactly like him, but I have other strengths and want to help the team with my style. I'm not a new Toni Kroos, I'm Angelo Stiller.

“I know what I'm capable of. And I have a good sense of when I'm ready for the next step. I'm a realist, but I always set clear goals for myself. If you're always afraid and don't have confidence in yourself, you won't develop."

Will Liverpool sign a new midfielder next summer?

Liverpool will begin to start their business for next summer after spending more than £400 million in the most recent transfer window. It is highly unlikely there will be another squad overhaul but there may be positions head coach Arne Slot wants to strengthen.

He did not need to bolster his engine room this summer. He has five senior options in Ryan Gravenberch, Alexis Mac Allister, Dominik Szoboszlai, Curtis Jones and Wataru Endo. The former duo were named in the PFA Team of the Year as Liverpool were crowned Premier League champions.

But Endo’s current contract expires in 2027 while he has been a bit-part player since Slot took over the Anfield reins. There is the possibility that Liverpool want to add more cover and competition for Gravenberch, who has been outstanding in the number-six role.