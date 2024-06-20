Andy Robertson. (Photo by KENZO TRIBOUILLARD/AFP via Getty Images) | AFP via Getty Images

Scotland earned a 1-1 draw against Switzerland with Andy Robertson impressing.

Scotland’s chances of reaching the knockout stage of the European Championships remain alive.

After a sobering 5-1 loss to hosts Germany in their opening fixture, the Tartan Army earned a 1-1 draw against Switzerland. Scott McTominay, the hero of Scotland’s qualification campaign, was on target in Cologne after just 13 minutes but his effort was cancelled out by a fine strike from ex-Liverpool forward Xherdan Shaqiri.

A win for Scotland in their final Group A game against Hungary, who have lost both of their games, could see them go through as one of the best third-placed teams. That would be a proud moment for Andy Robertson, who is the captain of Steve Clarke’s side.

The Liverpool defender told the BBC: “It was much more like us, aggressive on the front foot. We had our chances but so did they, it was an open game, two really good teams going at it.

“That was more like us. We are a lot more happy with that performance, we maybe could have scored, but I’m sure they will say the same. We’ll take the draw and we’ve taken it into the last game, that’s all we can ask.”

The Scottish media were impressed by the performance that of the country - with Robertson catching the eye. The left-back generally earned a 7/10. Our sister title The Scotsman said: “His bombed run down the left led to Scotland's opener. Led by example with a number of forays forward. His delivery was hit and miss at times but was a constant ball of energy and defended diligently - very little came down his side.”

Meanwhile, Football Scotland said: “A usual tireless display from the skipper and we certainly looked more of a threat down the left than the other side. Played a huge part in the goal too.”

The Independent added: “Involved in just about everything Scotland did at both ends of the pitch in the opening stretch, and carried that on throughout the match. Unlucky not to force something with a wicked cross-meets-cut-back from the left in the closing 10 minutes.”