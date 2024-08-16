Getty Images

Ipswich are closing in on signing Kalvin Phillips and Sammie Szomodics but they might not be able to play against Liverpool.

Ipswich Town appear to be in a race against time to get two potential new signings registered to face Liverpool in their Premier League return.

The Tractor Boys play their first top-flight game in 22 years when the Reds visit Portman Road tomorrow (12.30 BST). Kieran McKenna's side have captured the imagination after back-to-back promotions - and went up automatically from the Championship ahead of favourites Leeds United and play-off winners Southampton.

In truth, it's not a surprise that many are tipping Ipswich to go straight back down. Their squad last term did not change significantly from the one that was promoted from League One. However, the Tractor Boys are trying to make key additions that can secure survival.

It will be a statement signing if they can get Kalvin Phillips over the line. The midfielder cost Manchester City £42 million from Leeds two years ago. While Phillips has had two difficult years, being on the periphery at the Etihad Stadium - and enduring a tough loan spell at West Ham United during the second half of last term - there's no doubt he is a quality operate if he can recapture his form. Phillips was an important player for England when they reached the final of Euro 2020 and impressed at Leeds under Marcelo Bielsa.

Meanwhile, Ipswich have finally made a breakthrough in their pursuit of Sammie Szomodics. The forward was last season's Championship 27-goal top scorer despite playing for a Blackburn Rovers side that flirted with relegation.

The Tractor Boys and Blackburn have been wrangling over a transfer fee, but they now appear to have come to an agreement. Ipswich are ready to pay a reported £9 million for the former Peterborough United and Bristol City man.

However, Ipswich will have to secure both Phillips and Szomodics' signatures by 12pm today if they are to feature against Liverpool. Premier League rules state that registrations must be made by midday on the last working day before a fixture. It appears that Phillips is the likelier of the two to be included in Ipswich’s match-day squad, with reports suggesting that he underwent his medical yesterday.

Ipswich have already signed winger Omari Hutchinson (Chelsea), centre-back Jacob Greaves (Hull City) and forward Liam Delap (Man City).