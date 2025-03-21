Caoimhin Kelleher of Liverpool during the Carabao Cup Final between Liverpool and Newcastle United at Wembley Stadium on March 16, 2025 in London, England. | Getty Images

Caoimhin Kelleher featured as Ireland beat Bulgaria 2-1 in the Nations League

Sign up to The LFC Bulletin with Will Rooney Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to LiverpoolWorld, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Liverpool goalkeeper Caoimhin Kelleher split opinion in the Irish media over whether he was to blame for Bulgaria’s goal in the Nations League on Thursday. The Republic of Ireland claimed a 2-1 win away from home after going 1-0 down to Marin Petkov’s sixth-minute strike.

Finn Azaz and Matt Doherty struck before half time to turn the game around, as Ireland take a lead back to Dublin for the second leg of their play-off with Bulgaria. Kelleher faced just three shots on target during the game, letting in one and saving two.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

He had little else to do, as he had 33 touches, and made 29 passes. He received a 6/10 rating from most of the Irish media but there was disagreement over whether he should have kept out Bulgaria’s opener.

Kelleher splits media opinion

The Irish Times hinted at disappointment as Kelleher was “beaten from outside his box again” but suggested “the blame probably lies more squarely at those in front of him.” Balls.ie suggested that Kelleher “couldn't have done much more for Marin Petkov's opener”.

Extra.ie wrote: “Was his usual cool and composed self but was given very little to do across the 90. Did nothing wrong for Bulgaria’s early goal.”

However, RTE were harsher in their view of the hosts’ goal and Kelleher’s part in it. They wrote: “He'll be annoyed that Marin Petkov's strike bobbled home via the inside of the post. Aside from that, the Corkman was barely troubled; calm with the ball at his feet and smart with his distribution.”

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

It was a view shared by the Irish Independent, who noted: “Retained his place but will be disappointed not to have gotten down quicker to prevent Petkov’s early opener. Solid distribution and barley had a save to make thereafter.”

All outlets agreed that Kelleher’s performance only warranted a 6/10 - more likely down to the lack of goalmouth action.

Kelleher may have already played final Liverpool game

The Republic of Ireland international has just 12 months remaining on his Anfield deal and is reportedly unwilling to sign a contract extension as he eyes a move away from the club. Kelleher has proven to be a hugely-reliable back-up to Alisson Becker but with the Brazilian still the firm number one, Kelleher is hoping to move on in search of more game-time.

He has been linked with the likes of Newcastle United, Chelsea and most recently Bournemouth. Liverpool are said to want around £30m for the Ireland international. With the Reds just left to fight for the Premier League, Kelleher may not make another appearance for the club with just nine games remaining this season. He played in the Carabao Cup final on Sunday afternoon but is unlikely to get another game in the league unless Alisson suffers an injury.