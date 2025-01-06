Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

Manchester United and Newcastle United have also been linked with Southampton starlet Tyler Dibling.

Southampton manager Ivan Juric has told Tyler Dibling not to be distracted by any transfer talk.

Dibling has been a beacon of light in the Saints’ miserable season back in the Premier League. Despite Southampton rooted to the bottom of the table, picking up just six points from 20 games so far, the 18-year-old has impressed. Dibling has made a total of 22 appearances in all competitions, scoring two goals and recording two assists.

Dibling’s current St Mary’s contract expires in 2026 with the club holding an option of an additional year. The England youth international has yet to commit his future to the south-coast outfit and he has been linked with several clubs.

Manchester United and Newcastle United reportedly admire the teenager. However, the Daily Mail reported last week that Liverpool ‘would likely be at the front of the queue’ if they were to ‘firm up their interest’.

However, Juric believes that Dibling would be best by playing week in, week out for Southampton and concentrate on his current club. The Saints boss said via the Southern Daily Echo: “I think what is best for him is to play for Southampton and keep growing up. He is still young and he has to concentrate only on training well and playing games. Nothing else.”

Liverpool have developed a penchant of signing some of the top young talent in the country. Last summer, the Reds managed to prise Rio Ngumoha from rivals Chelsea. The winger was regarded as one of the Stamford Bridge side’s top assets. The likes of Trey Nyoni (Leicester City), Amara Nallo (West Ham United), Ben Doak (Celtic), Bobby Clark (Newcastle United) and James McConnell (Sunderland) have all been recruited in recent years while Liverpool poached Harvey Elliott from Fulham in 2019.

However, none of the above were established first-team players like Dibling. The versatile forward has started 13 games for Southampton in the Premier League, with his playing style being compared to Manchester City’s Jack Grealish.

Former Liverpool midfielder Danny Murphy reckons Dibling is going to be ‘something special’. Speaking on Match of the Day last month, Murphy said: "It is the quality he has got - the belief in himself and the physical power. He just goes past people with ease. He has got a lovely left foot. He is very brave on the ball and his decision-making is good.

"It is difficult to get too over the top with these young players, because he has just come on to the scene, but he is going to be something special. It is great for him getting all these minutes at Southampton. They are giving him the freedom to play and giving him time to learn the game. He is just enjoying himself and he is playing with a real belief in himself. He is just instrumental in this team."

Meanwhile, Dion Dublin compared Dibling’s game to Chelsea star Cole Palmer. He added: “Do you know what it is? I don't want to put any pressure on him, but he plays his game like Cole Palmer, doesn't he? He plays free and easy, and he gets himself into good positions, rolls players and takes the ball well."