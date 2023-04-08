Everything you need to know to tune into Liverpool’s home Premier League clash with Arsenal on television.

Liverpool return to action on Sunday as they continue their battle to return to the thick of the top four race.

The Reds picked up a point against Chelsea last time out, and they now sit as many as 10 points off the Champions League spots with 10 games left. Jurgen Klopp’s men are going to have to be near faultless from here on out if they want to challenge for the top four. The problem is, they face leaders Arsenal next up, and Liverpool are going to have to be at their very best to come out on top.

Ahead of the clash, we have rounded up all you need to know about the fixture, including where to catch it on television.

When is Liverpool vs Arsenal?

Liverpool vs Arsenal will take place on Sunday, April 9 at Anfield.

The fixture will kick off at 4.30pm.

Is it on TV?

Yes, it is.

This fixture will be broadcast by Sky Sports. It will be shown both on Sky Sports Football and Sky Sports Main Event. Coverage will begin at 3pm on both channels, winding down at 7pm on Main Event and 7.30pm on Sky Sports Football.

Subscribers can also tune in via SkyGo to stream on mobile devices or PC.

Highlights details

Highlights of this fixture will be shown on Match of the Day 2, which will broadcast at 10.30pm on BBC One.

Sky Sports will post clips of the game on the social media channels during the game, and fans can also catch highlights on each of the two teams’ YouTube channels from early on Monday morning.

What has Klopp said?

Speaking ahead of this one, Klopp has said: “We are at home and still have to show reaction after reaction after reaction –- we have to –- and improvement,” Klopp said on Friday. That’s what we will absolutely try on Sunday.”

He added: “We have to change, we have to find a basis we can build on. First step: intensity, desire, passion. Good at Chelsea, really, that was good. The rest, not so much. But it’s fine –- let’s go from there. It’s no secret that the combination of our people and the ground and then the boys is a pretty good combination, so that’s what we have to throw in as well –- but not relying on it. We have to push the train. In this moment, I have a very good feeling that we can do that.”

What has Arteta said?

Arsenal boss Mikel Arteta has said: “You cannot train the players in the zoo and then go to the jungle on Sunday. It’s impossible. You have to expose yourself. You have to prepare the players. You have to tell them what they’re going to be facing and you have to recognise that.”

