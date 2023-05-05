All you need to know as Liverpool take on Brentford in the Premier League at Anfield

Liverpool will be looking to keep their run of form going this weekend as they prepare to face Brentford. The Reds are currently sat in 5th position in the Premier League table and are four points behind Manchester United in 4th with four games left of the season to play.

Jurgen Klopp’s side still have a chance to sneak into the Champions League places after the Red Devils were beaten 1-0 away at Brighton and Hove Albion on Thursday night. However, their rivals still have a game in hand on them.

Liverpool are building momentum at the right time and have won their last five league outings on the spin which has seen them rise up the table. They are also unbeaten in their last seven matches which shows they are proving to be a tough nut to crack at the moment.

The Merseyside outfit beat Fulham 1-0 last time out courtesy of Mo Salah’s first-half penalty. They could have scored more in the game and had 58% possession and 15 shots.

Brentford are up next for the Reds and they could prove to be tricky opponents. Thomas Frank’s men have had another successful campaign in the top flight and are 9th in the division as they hold European hopes of their own still.

The Bees haven’t lost in their last three fixtures which means they make the trip up north in confident mood. They won 2-0 away at Chelsea in their last clash on the road before seeing off Nottingham Forest at the Gtech Community Stadium last time out courtesy of goals by Ivan Toney and Josh DaSilva.

Is Liverpool vs Brentford on TV?

Yes. Liverpool’s clash against Brentford is being shown live on Sky Sports Main Event and Sky Sports Football. Subscribers of the channel can also watch on the SkyGo app on mobile, tablet and laptop devices.

When is Liverpool vs Brentford and what time is kick-off?

The game kicks-off at 17:30 (BST) at Anfield, Liverpool. Coverage starts half an hour earlier at 17:00 after Manchester City’s clash against Leeds United.

Liverpool vs Brentford injury news

Liverpool pair Roberto Firmino and Naby Keita are doubts for for the game, whilst Thiago Alcantara, Stefan Bajcetic and Calvin Ramsay remain sidelined.

As for Brentford, Pontus Jansson, who is leaving them in the summer on a free transfer when his contract expires, is out of action along with winger Keane Lewis-Potter. Kristoffer Ajer, Christian Norgaard and Thomas Strakosha are early doubts for the London club.

The Bees have tied up a new deal for attacker Yoane Wissa this week and their manager has said: “I’m very pleased that Wissa has signed a new contract; he’s been a great addition to the club since he arrived.

