Anfield will be bustling on Sunday when Jurgen Klopp oversees his final game as Liverpool manager.

The bittersweet day is approaching. Jurgen Klopp will stand in the Liverpool dugout for one last time this weekend as the curtain draws on this Premier League season, and his era as manager of the Reds.

Liverpool will take on Wolves in their final home game of the 2023/24 campaign and the Anfield volume is expected to be through the roof as fans celebrate the history-making Klopp era.

After nine iconic years, Klopp is stepping down from his role at Liverpool and the door will open for a new chapter at the club. After his shock announcement back in January, fans have been scrambling to get their hands on tickets for one of the German’s final games in charge.

Of course, tickets have been extremely hard to come by and a report from The Mirror earlier this year revealed that a black market website had listed prime tickets for Klopp’s final Anfield showcase at an astronomical £24,480. Fortunately, fans who cannot make it to Anfield will still be able to watch Liverpool’s clash with Wolves from home.

Is Liverpool vs Wolves on TV?

The answer is yes. While all the final Premier League games of the season are scheduled for 4pm, four fixtures will be shown live on television. Liverpool vs Wolves has been selected for coverage as part of Sky Sports’ package for the afternoon.

Klopp’s final game in charge will be aired from 3pm on Sky Sports Premier League (Channel 402) for subscription customers. Liverpool join the bill that will see Manchester City vs West Ham shown on the Sky Sports Main Event, and Chelsea vs Bournemouth on Sky Sports Arena.

Arsenal’s final push for the title will also be shown live on TNT Sports as they host Everton at the Emirates. This season’s champions will be decided on Sunday as just two point separate City and Arsenal.