Liverpool are preparing to take on RB Leipzig in their next pre-season outing, and here we round up all you need to know about the fixture.

Liverpool are back in action on Thursday night as they ramp up their pre-season preparations.

It has been a slower pre-season than usual for the Reds, with Jurgen Klopp ensuring more rest for his players after another non-stop season.

But preparations will now pick up in pace, with two games against Red Bull clubs across the next week.

Liverpool will face RB Leipzig in Germany and then RB Salzburg in Austria ahead of the Community Shield clash with Manchester City at Wembley Stadium.

Here we run you through all you need to know about the first of those fixtures.

When is RB Leipzig vs Liverpool?

RB Leipzig vs Liverpool will take place on Thursday, July 21 with kick-off at 6.15pm.

The fixture will take place at Red Bull Arena Leipzig in Germany.

Is it on TV?

The game will be shown on Liverpool’s dedicated club channel, LFCTV GO, just like the rest of their pre-season clashes.

Supporters will need to subscribe for the channel to be able to tune in.

Recent results

Liverpool kicked off their pre-season with a 4-0 defeat to Manchester United, but that followed that up with a 3-1 win over Crystal Palace, with Mohamed Salah and Jordan Henderson on the scoresheet.

Meanwhile, RB Leipzig beat Southampton 3-1 in their only pre-season friendly so far,

Leipzig face Bayern Munich in the German Super Cup on July 30, so this clash will be an important one for them.

What has Klopp said?

Speaking after his side’s win over Crystal Palace, Klopp said: “They were good, really good.”

“It looked really like proper football, our pressing was extremely obvious, which is very important for us.”

“We were much more compact today. We still played really good football – which we did against United as well.

“We scored twice, which we didn’t do. It was a clear step in the right direction and that makes me really happy.

“It’s our second game and we have to work a lot in the next four weeks, I would say especially, to prepare fr= the rest of the season.

“There are already Premier League games but anyway we have to use the time because from mid-September on we will not have time to train any more because we just play then every three days.”

Liverpool latest

Liverpool will be without Diogo Jota due to an ongoing issue.

Alisson Becker and Alex Oxlade-Chamberlain are also out, with Joe Gomez likely to be rested.

Kaide Gordon, Caoimhin Kelleher and Calvin Ramsay are also expected to be kept on the sidelines for now.

Leipzig latest

Leizpig have lost a number of key players this summer, including Tyler Adams to Leeds United and Hee-chan Hwang to Wolves.

They have, however, brought in Xaver Schlager from Wolfsburg to soften the blow, but it has been slow on the incomings front.

Angelino, Emil Forsberg and Ibaix Moriba were all on the scoresheet for Leipzig last time out.