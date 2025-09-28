Arne Slot names Liverpool star who had 'quite a good performance' despite being 'not so involved'
Arne Slot felt that Alexander Isak still delivered ‘quite a good performance’ despite spending much of his full Premier League debut for Liverpool on the periphery.
The £125 million British record signing featured from the outset against Crystal Palace with Hugo Ekitike serving a one-match suspension. Isak featured for 84 minutes, despite Slot suggesting that the striker would only be able to play around 70 minutes.
However, Isak endured a difficult afternoon as Liverpool’s perfect start to their Premier League defence came to an end with a 2-1 loss. The Sweden international had just 10 touches in the first half. He did see more of the ball after the break but did not have any real clear-cut chances.
Isak created one opportunity when he cut into the Palace box but shot wide, while he headed another opening over the crossbar.
Slot explained that the low-intensity of the game meant that Isak was able to play longer than expected. The Liverpool boss said at his post-match press conference: “That had a lot to do with the low intensity of the game. If you face a low block, 10 players in and around their own 18-yard box, when they have to do build-up the goalkeeper takes a little bit of time before he kicks it long, then there's hardly any intensity in the game.
“So in a more open game where both teams want to press high and want to do build-up and you have to run a lot as a nine to press the other team, then you might not play him for 84.
“But in a game like this – which was low-tempo, I think I can say that, with some bursts of counter-attacks from them – then your No.9 is mainly not so involved. He was close to a goal. He was very honest to stay on his feet – he got a little bit of a shirt pull and that's why he was unbalanced when he had to shoot and that maybe was just enough, [a] smart little push to get him unbalanced. But he came closer and closer to a goal, but in the end he didn't score. Quite a good performance from him.”