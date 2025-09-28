Arne Slot, Manager of Liverpool, applauds the fans following the Premier League match between Crystal Palace and Liverpool at Selhurst Park on September 27, 2025 in London, England. (Photo by Alex Broadway/Getty Images) | Getty Images

Alexander Isak made a first Premier League start for Liverpool since joining for a British record fee of £125 million.

Arne Slot felt that Alexander Isak still delivered ‘quite a good performance’ despite spending much of his full Premier League debut for Liverpool on the periphery.

The £125 million British record signing featured from the outset against Crystal Palace with Hugo Ekitike serving a one-match suspension. Isak featured for 84 minutes, despite Slot suggesting that the striker would only be able to play around 70 minutes.

However, Isak endured a difficult afternoon as Liverpool’s perfect start to their Premier League defence came to an end with a 2-1 loss. The Sweden international had just 10 touches in the first half. He did see more of the ball after the break but did not have any real clear-cut chances.

Isak created one opportunity when he cut into the Palace box but shot wide, while he headed another opening over the crossbar.

Slot explained that the low-intensity of the game meant that Isak was able to play longer than expected. The Liverpool boss said at his post-match press conference: “That had a lot to do with the low intensity of the game. If you face a low block, 10 players in and around their own 18-yard box, when they have to do build-up the goalkeeper takes a little bit of time before he kicks it long, then there's hardly any intensity in the game.

“So in a more open game where both teams want to press high and want to do build-up and you have to run a lot as a nine to press the other team, then you might not play him for 84.

“But in a game like this – which was low-tempo, I think I can say that, with some bursts of counter-attacks from them – then your No.9 is mainly not so involved. He was close to a goal. He was very honest to stay on his feet – he got a little bit of a shirt pull and that's why he was unbalanced when he had to shoot and that maybe was just enough, [a] smart little push to get him unbalanced. But he came closer and closer to a goal, but in the end he didn't score. Quite a good performance from him.”