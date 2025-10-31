Alexander Isak, Ryan Gravenberch and Curtis Jones. | Getty Images

Liverpool vs Aston Villa injury news ahead of the Premier League clash against Aston Villa.

Arne Slot has provided a Liverpool injury update ahead of tomorrow’s Premier League clash against Aston Villa at Anfield.

The Reds head into the encounter against the backdrop of four successive league defeats - and six losses in seven matches in all competitions. As a result, Slot has come under pressure despite guiding Liverpool to the Premier League title last season. They now find themselves seven points behind leaders Arsenal.

Ryan Gravenberch has missed Liverpool’s past three games because of an ankle issue. After the 3-0 Carabao Cup defeat by Crystal Palace, a game which Slot made wholesale changes, the Reds boss hoped that Gravenberch would be back.

Alexander Isak, signed for a British record fee of £125 million, has been unavailable for the previous two games because of a groin problem. Meanwhile, Curtis Jones was forced off at Brentford and was also absent against Palace.

Speaking at his pre-match press conference, Slot revealed Gravenberch should be back but Isak and Jones are highly unlikely. The Liverpool head coach said: “Ryan trained yesterday, the other two didn’t yet. As I said many times, the end phase of injury can slow down or go faster. Let’s wait and see. Ryan trained yesterday and today and will make the call. The other two are probably 99.9 per sure not in the squad.”

No.1 goalkeeper Alisson Becker remains unavailable with a hamstring issue, while Jeremie Frimpong is set to miss the next month with a similar issue. Youngsters Jayden Danns and Stefan Bajcetic are unable to supplement the squad because of respective hamstring problems, while Giovanni Leone won’t play again this term after rupturing his ACL.