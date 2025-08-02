Liverpool head coach Arne Slot looks on during their pre-season fixture vs Yokohama. | Getty Images

Liverpool could boast a show-stopping new starting XI when the Premier League season gets underway

The new Premier League season is just a couple of weeks away and Liverpool will be raring to go again as Arne Slot’s men look to defend their Premier League title crown.

The Reds secured the title in confident fashion as early as April last campaign and their transfer business this summer will only have encouraged supporters that the coming season will only see further success, both domestically and in Europe.

Several huge signings have arrived through the doors at Anfield, with some smart sales balancing the books as the Reds make sure not to go beyond their means. But their business may not yet be done, as one or two major transfers could still go through before Bournemouth visit Anfield for the Premier League’s opening fixture on Friday August 15. We had a look at how Liverpool may line up that evening, with several new faces going straight into the starting line-up as Slot’s side aim to begin the campaign in imperious fashion.

New-look defensive unit for the Reds

Several defensive changes have taken place at Anfield this summer, particularly in the full-back positions. We may, therefore, see a new-look defence when the Cherries visit Merseyside.

Alisson will no doubt continue in goal. Giorgi Mamardashvili has arrived from Valencia and will provide an outstanding back-up option, but Alisson is one of the world’s very best and looks set to remain as Slot’s No.1 in 2025/26.

In defence, two new full-backs have arrived but Conor Bradley may get the nod at right-back above new signing Jeremie Frimpong. The Dutchman has largely been used as an impact substitute during pre-season and this may continue against Bournemouth. Former Cherries star Milos Kerkez may start against his former side at left-back, though this could be a toss-up between the Hungarian and Andy Robertson.

At centre-half, captain Virgil van Dijk will start but he could have a new defensive partner. Ibrahima Konate has been linked with a Real Madrid exit amidst stalling contract negotiations, and the Frenchman could well move on this summer. Liverpool will need to act quickly in the transfer market to replace him, with the top candidate likely to be Crystal Palace captain Marc Guehi. The England international may arrive at Anfield regardless of whether Konate leaves and could line up alongside Van Dijk on the opening day.

Record signings start in stunning Liverpool attack

Liverpool’s new-look defence is an exciting prospect, but their attacking unit which could line up against Bournemouth will strike fear into Cherries fans and players alike.

In midfield, flawless duo Ryan Gravenberch and Alexis Mac Allister should start after starring as Slot’s first-choice midfield pair for the champions last campaign. Playing in front of them in the No.10, we may get to see Florian Wirtz in Premier League action for the very first time. The Reds’ £116m signing is currently their record buy and will be a headline addition to the league as a whole when he makes his competitive debut for the club. The early signs in pre-season have been more than promising.

On the left wing, Liverpool have been linked with Rodrygo but any move for the Real Madrid man is unlikely to go ahead in time for the start of the Premier League season. Cody Gakpo will likely get the nod to start against the Cherries over new signing Hugo Ekitike, who will hope to make an impact off the bench. On the right we will, of course, see Mohamed Salah. The Egyptian is fresh off one of the best individual seasons of his career and may yet see his numbers improve alongside the creativity of Wirtz. Just in front of the pair, the signing Liverpool fans will hope to see the most - Alexander Isak. The Swedish striker is increasingly expected to complete a record-smashing transfer and the Anfield faithful will be ecstatic to see him in the Red of Liverpool for the first time.

Full starting XI (4-2-3-1): Alisson; Bradley, Van Dijk, Guehi, Kerkez; Mac Allister, Gravenberch; Salah, Wirtz, Gakpo; Isak.