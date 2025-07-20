Liverpool boss Arne Slot wants Newcastle United star Alexander Isak this summer | Getty Images

Liverpool are not yet finished with their transfer business despite a flying start to the transfer window

Sign up to The LFC Bulletin with Will Rooney Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to LiverpoolWorld, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Liverpool have had one of their busiest transfer windows for a number of years - and the Reds are showing no signs of slowing down.

Milos Kerkez, Jeremie Frimpong and Florian Wirtz have all joined the club while Giorgi Mamardashvili has arrived after agreeing a move last August. Armin Pecsi and Freddie Woodman have also signed for the Reds to boost the goalkeeping department.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

However, more signings could be on the way and more players could join the likes of Trent Alexander-Arnold, Caoimhin Kelleher and Jarell Quansah in leaving the club. The Reds open their Premier League campaign at home to Bournemouth on Friday, August 15 and will hope to have most of their transfer business wrapped up by that point.

Liverpool lifted the title in Arne Slot’s first season at the club but they have not defended a top-flight title since the mid-1980s. Below is the potential Reds’ line-up, based on the most recent transfer links, that could successfully defend their title.

Goalkeeper and defence

Despite an influx of goalkeepers, there is highly unlikely to be any change in the number one spot with Alisson Becker as reliable as ever. Milos Kerkez and Jeremie Frimpong will bolster the left and right full-back spots while Virgil van Dijk will retain his spot in the heart of the defence after he penned a new two-year deal towards the end of last season.

The biggest question remains who will partner Van Dijk in central defence. Ibrahima Konate has yet to pen a new contract and is attracting interest from Real Madrid. It could leave the Reds needing a new centre-back and the club are already working on a deal to sign Marc Guehi from Crystal Palace.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Personal terms have reportedly been agreed for weeks but a deal is unlikely to advance until Palace sign a replacement. Guehi has just one year left on his contract and is unwilling to sign a new deal, leaving the Selhurst Park club willing to sell.

Midfield and forwards

Ryan Gravenberch is set to retain his place at the base of the Reds midfield after excelling in that position under Slot last season. Alexis Mac Allister is likely to retain his spot which could lead to reduce minutes for Dominik Szoboszlai as he may need to make way for Florian Wirtz.

With Luis Diaz strongly linked with an exit and with Liverpool keen to offload Darwin Nunez - the biggest change could be to the club’s forward line. Mohamed Salah will retain his spot on the right but could have two new attacking partners.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Amid uncertainty over Diaz’s future, Liverpool have reportedly started initial talks with Real Madrid star Rodrygo - who can play in all three positions across the forward line.

Potential Liverpool line-up next season: Alisson, Kerkez, Van Dijk, Guehi, Frimpong; Grav, Macca, Wirtz, Salah, Isak, Rodrygo.