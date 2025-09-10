'It does need' - Ian Graham suggests Liverpool formation change under Arne Slot

The former Liverpool director of research has been discussing Hugo Ekitike’s arrival.

Liverpool’s former director of research Ian Graham has suggested that Arne Slot is likely to tweak his formation after a busy summer of recruitment.

Slot guided the Reds to Premier League glory in his maiden campaign as head coach. The Dutchman signed just one player - Federico Chiesa for £10 million - but Liverpool comfortably landed their 20th English championship.

Slot did not make any significant changes to what former manager Jurgen Klopp left behind and instead there were subtle tweaks. However, there has been a significant squad overhaul in the summer transfer window. Vice-captain Trent Alexander-Arnold departed for Real Madrid, while Luis Diaz, Darwin Nunez, Caoimhin Kelleher and Jarell Quansah also left.

Liverpool have spent more than £400 million, with the British transfer record shattered to recruit Alexander Isak for £125 million. He is one of two strikers to move to Anfield, with the Reds paying up to £79 million for Hugo Ekitike from Eintracht Frankfurt. Ekitike has enjoyed a good start on Merseyside, scoring three goals in his opening four appearances.

Graham was pivotal to the success delivered during Klopp’s reign, with Liverpool’s position to the pinnacle of European football being restored. He helped sign Roberto Firmino, who was at the fulcrum of Klopp’s side that won six major trophies including the Champions League and Premier League.

However, as Ekitike is a different sort of player from Firmino, Graham (speaking before Isak was signed) proposed that Slot could deploy a 4-2-3-1 system that he used at Feyenoord.

What’s been said

Speaking to Men In Blazers, Graham said: “Ekitike is certainly a number nine and Liverpool have lost a number nine in Nunez. I don't know if Slot prefers to play his 4-2-3-1 this season or sticks with 4-3-3.

“In the 4-2-3-1 that he used at Feyenoord, it does need a proper centre-forward and that is what Ekitike is. As well as looking at players' positions, you've got to look at how they interpret that position as well. Firmino, when he was a number nine, he never really played like a number nine and was more like a No.10. You are starting to see some of that combination play from Ekitike.

“Ekitike is much more of a traditional number nine than Firmino but it's not just shooting he brings, he does bring a bit of inter-play. Looking at the change of dynamics based on that change in role, it will have been something my old colleagues will have looked at.”

Slot on Ekitike

Although Ekitike has caught the eye since joining Liverpool, Slot still believes that the newly-capped France international can improve - in particular match fitness.

“I think he’s already made a big impact in the attacking part of our game,” Slot before the 1-0 victory over Arsenal ahead of the international break. “The most simple answer to what he can improve is his match fitness. So I expect him to do even a lot more without the ball than he already does, because he’s already working hard.

“There he can improve, which is completely normal, because he has to adjust from a different league, from a different playing style. Frankfurt weren’t pressing as much; they pressed, but not as much as we try to do.

“And then coming to a different country, coming to a different league, there’s a lot for him to handle. And then if we come back after the international break it’s Champions League games added to that, where he was used to playing Europa League, which is also a good level but not as high as the Champions League.

“So there is the main point of improvement, I think, which is completely normal, because he came a bit later in pre-season, to adapt to the intensity levels without the ball. I think that’s where there are small steps to make for him.”