Liverpool reportedly have an eye on Bayern Munich winger Michael Olise.

Liverpool are keeping tabs on their next potential attacking signing, reports suggest.

The Reds spent more than £400 million on new players in the summer transfer window. They smashed the British transfer market to sign Alexander Isak from Newcastle United for £125 million on deadline day, which surpassed the £100 million club-record fee paid for Florian Wirtz. In addition, Hugo Ekitike could cost up to £79 million.

In fairness, Liverpool have raised funds by selling forward players Luis Diaz, Darwin Nunez and Ben Doak for around £125 million, while they will bank £35 million next summer when Aston Villa are obliged to purchase Harvey Elliott following his season-long loan.

Liverpool future transfer plans

And despite the transfer window being shut, the Reds will now be preparing for the future. Football does not sit still. Sporting director Richard Hughes may have a well-earned break before getting back to planning for what comes next. He will be thinking in the short, medium and long term - and that includes identifying an eventual successor for Mo Salah.

Liverpool’s talisman penned a new two-year contract extension at the end of last season. Despite being aged 33, he was handed a deal that retained him as the Reds’ best-paid player after firing 34 goals and 23 assists in all competitions, which saw him named PFA Player of the Year.

But those in the Anfield hierarchy will know that Salah will not be at the club forever. At the end of his current deal, he will be 35 and someone may be in line to inherit his place. Given his importance to the team, Liverpool may well be on the lookout.

Olise linked

And according to reports, Liverpool have Michael Olise on their radar. The winger joined Bayern Munich from Crystal Palace last summer and had a magnificent maiden campaign. Olise plundered 20 goals and 23 assists as Vincent Kompany’s side reclaimed the Bundesliga title.

While Olise represents France at international level, he was raised in London so a return to the Premier League in the future could appeal. According to BILD’s Christian Falk, Olise is of interest to Liverpool and Manchester City, as well as European champions Paris Saint-Germain. However, the 23-year-old does not reportedly have a release clause despite some suggestions.

Falk wrote: “It is TRUE: Premier League clubs have Michael Olise on their radar. The Frenchman is currently in top form. Thomas Müller already predicted in a conversation with me that the winger would become an absolute leader at FC Bayern!

“Of course, other top European clubs have also noticed this. PSG are interested in Olise, and as a Frenchman, he would fit perfectly into the Ligue 1 outfit’s philosophy. But in England, too, there is annoyance that the player was not kept in the Premier League.

“Only Newcastle made a serious effort, but lost the poker game against Bayern Munich. Now, bigger clubs like Liverpool and Manchester City are also interested in Michael Olise. However, FC Bayern will not accept any offers. Good news for Bayern: the rumours about an exit clause in Olise’s contract are NOT TRUE.”