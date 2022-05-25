Jurgen Klopp provides a Liverpool injury update on Thiago Alcantara ahead of the Champions League final against Real Madrid.

Jurgen Klopp has provided a Liverpool injury update on Thiago Alcantara ahead of the Champions League final against Real Madrid on Saturday.

The Reds are aiming for a seventh European Cup in the club’s history in Paris - and third piece of silverware this season after claiming the FA Cup and Carabao Cup.

Sign up to our LiverpoolWorld Today newsletter Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Liverpool were dealt a huge blow when Thiago limped off before half-time of their 3-1 win over Wolves on the final day of the Premier League campaign last Sunday.

The Spain international was not involved in today’s open training session - instead, he did light work on his own.

However, Klopp has admitted that Thiago, who has an Achilles issue, has a good chance of being involved against Madrid.

What’s been said

The Liverpool boss said: “I only met him now. A good chance, he will be training this afternoon.

“It was not planned he was doing this session with the players.

“In the moment, it looks like he can be part of training tomorrow. That would be helpful, obviously.

“It’s surprisingly good. After the game, I was not really positive then we got news that night it wasn’t that bad.

“We will see. I can imagine, three days before a game, he cannot train but we have to try to do the right things in the right moment and that’s what we try.”

Pair back training

More positive news for Liverpool is that Fabinho has returned to full training.

He’s missed the past three matches with a hamstring problem.

Klopp has always expected the Brazilian midfielder to be available for the final - and that’s set to be the case.

Joe Gomez, who suffered an ankle injury at Southampton last week and missed the Wolves win, is also on track to be involved.