Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

and on Freeview 262 or Freely 565 Visit Shots! now

The former Liverpool boss recently addressed comments about Trent Alexander-Arnold in the media.

Sign up to our Liverpool FC newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to LiverpoolWorld, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Trent Alexander-Arnold has been in the headlines almost constantly this month as the speculation over whether his future lies at Liverpool or Real Madrid continues to brew. The right-back has also come under fire for some of his performances in 2025, which has only added fuel to the already blazing transfer fire.

Liverpool’s vice-captain was criticised for his performance against Manchester United, which ended in a frustrating 2-2 draw to kick off the new year. He has since come under further criticism after the Reds dropped points to Nottingham Forest for the second time this season.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Following Liverpool’s 1-1 draw to the high-flying East Midlands side, Roy Keane delivered his brutal opinion of Alexander-Arnold, and took fire at his ability to defend.

What did Roy Keane say about Trent Alexander-Arnold?

Speaking on the latest episode of the Stick to Football podcast, Keane took aim at Alexander-Arnold and commented on his links to Real Madrid. The Spanish giants have made it their mission to sign the Liverpool right-back and have already made an attempt prior to the January window opening.

“If Trent Alexander-Arnold goes to Real Madrid, then good luck to him — as if Madrid don’t know how to defend. He’s played over 300 games and played for England, but he still defends like he has never played at right-back,” Keane said.

“He’s played all these games, and he must do training sessions, but he’s playing right-back, and people go at him like he’s confused and never seen something like that before. Trent defends as if Liverpool have had lots of injuries, and they’ve asked him to just fill in a position.”

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Klopp hits back at Alexander-Arnold criticism

Negative comments about Alexander-Arnold’s status as a defender have been ongoing for years. While the 26-year-old has continued to impress with his precise passes, crosses and long-range goals, his performances across the backline have drawn up quite the debate.

The comments are something former manager Jurgen Klopp is highly accustomed to hearing after spending almost nine years in charge of the Reds. The German, who is now Head of Global Soccer for Red Bull, was recently asked about Alexander-Arnold’s current contract situation during a press conference, which led him onto discussing doubts over the right-back’s defensive capbilities.

Joking about Liverpool’s soon-to-be-out-of-contract trio joining a Red Bull franchise club in the future, Klopp said: “And then Trent, yeah, and he could finally learn defending, eh? I can’t believe that you all discuss this still, it’s so poor and I’m really happy I’m not part of that.

“I watched the press conference when he [Slot] had to talk about it, and you think ‘oh my God, they still don’t understand it!’ And yes he didn’t play well against Manchester United but if you would make such a fuss of him when he plays well, like you make a fuss of it when he doesn’t play well, that would be really a cool planet.”

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Klopp’s comments came just two days prior to Keane’s scathing review of Alexander-Arnold. Liverpool are back in action on Saturday against Brentford as they push for their first Premier League win of the year.