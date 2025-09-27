Ismaila Sarr of Crystal Palace celebrates scoring his team's first goal with teammate Marc Guehi during the Premier League match between Crystal Palace and Liverpool at Selhurst Park on September 27, 2025 in London, England. | Getty Images

Liverpool’s perfect start to the Premier League season came to an end in dramatic fashion on Saturday afternoon as they were beaten by Crystal Palace at Selhurst Park.

The Reds looked well off the pace against an aggressive and impressive Eagles outfit. Ismaila Sarr opened the scoring after nine minutes as he capitalised on Ryan Gravenberch’s botched clearance.

The hosts had a number of chances to extend their lead but were kept at bay by an inspired Alisson Becker. The visitors had chances of their own but were unable to create any sustained periods of pressure. They did look to have rescued a point as a resurgent Federico Chiesa scored with 87 minutes played.

However, with six minutes of time added on, Eddie Nketiah scored in the 97th minute to snatch all three points for Palace. Liverpool have been used to late goals this season but for the first time this campaign they were on the wrong end of some late drama.

Crystal Palace get stroke of fortune for opening goal

Liverpool manager Arne Slot was booked after the opening goal of the game. He was annoyed by the decision to award a corner which led to the goal. Sky Sports pundit Michael Dawson was watching the game for Soccer Saturday and said: "Arne Slot got booked for leaving the technical area. There was a corner given and it should have been a goal kick.

"It was given as a corner and ended up as a goal. That is why he was so angry."

Sarr was able to knock the ball in from close range after Gravenberch didn’t clear the ball properly. Liverpool missed chances through Florian Wirtz and Alexander Isak to get back level before Chiesa equalised. However, it proved in vain as Nketiah would go on to score after Liverpool failed to clear a long throw.

The result leaves Palace as the only unbeaten side in the division and puts them three points behind Liverpool after six games.

Arne Slot reflects on first defeat of the season

Speaking after the game, Liverpool boss Slot said: “A disappointing first half and a disappointing end of the game. Again, once again, credit to Palace because, one of them was the Community Shield, but it's not the first time we lose against them, although the first time was on penalties.

“We have played each other four times since I'm here – we have both won once, twice it was a draw, although the penalties they won. It tells you how difficult it is for us – but not only for us, for every team in the league – to beat them. That's what we could see today.

“They deserved to be up two or three goals in the first half; created three, four very good chances and we were lucky that Alisson [Becker] helped us. I think the second half was a much better performance from us.

“We created chances, which not many teams do here or if Palace play away. It's very hard to create a chance. We created quite a lot. It took a while for us to score a goal. And when we did, [there was] limited time to play. And to concede another set-piece goal is then as disappointing as our first half was.”