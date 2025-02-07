Liverpool earned a 4-0 victory over Tottenham in the Carabao Cup semi-final second leg at Anfield.

Arne Slot hailed Liverpool’s players and supporters for bringing the intensity as they marched into the Carabao Cup final.

The Reds went into their last-four second-leg encounter against Tottenham Hotspur trailing 1-0 on aggregate. Anfield was fervent from before kick-off as fans looked to give Slot’s troops an additional fillip. And while Liverpool had to be patient, they were level in the tie when Cody Gakpo netted in the 34th minute.

‘That mentality’

While Gakpo and his team-mates celebrated, they knew the job was far from over and Virgil van Dijk ushered the Reds back for kick-off. The home side then blew Spurs away in the second period, with Mo Salah scoring from the penalty spot to put Liverpool ahead before Dominik Szoboszlai and Van Dijk were on target to secure a 4-0 triumph.

The Reds will aim to win the Carabao Cup for successive seasons when they face Newcastle United at Wembley on Sunday 16 March. Asked about Van Dijk’s leadership to urge the restart, head coach Slot replied: “I saw the same thing. I think it was a moment where you could see how we played through the whole game. It was so intense. The players were ready for it, the fans were ready for it and we all simply wanted one thing – and that was going through to the final. That mentality we showed from the first until the last second, but it was probably well shown in that moment as well.”

Liverpool were completely dominant against Tottenham, who barely looked like scoring. The closest they went was Son Heung-Min hitting the crossbar when the Reds were 3-0 ahead of the night. Virgil van Dijk and Ibrahima Konate, the Reds’ centre-back duo, played with aggression throughout the game.

‘Should tell you a lot’

While Spurs were missing a swathe of key players, they are still a potent attacking threat and Slot was impressed by how Liverpool nullified their opponents. He added: “I think, I am not saying anything strange, Tottenham are conceding goals because they have so many injury problems – that is probably the main reason why they are conceding goals – but they are always able to score goals as well and create a lot. c

“For us to be so aggressive without the ball that it took them 80 minutes before they had their first shot on target, it doesn’t tell you anything about Tottenham [but] that should tell you a lot about our work-rate without the ball. That’s what stood out for me. To play against a team that is so good in creating chances, only conceding one shot is, in the end, a good accomplishment.”