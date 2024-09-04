'It will hurt': Liverpool star delivers honest verdict on teammate's uncertain future

Getty Images

Three key Liverpool players are now into the final 12 months of their contracts.

Once again, speculation over Mohamed Salah’s future has made the headlines as he approaches the end of his current Liverpool contract. The Egyptian’s terms are due to expire next June, along with Virgil van Dijk and Trent Alexander-Arnold.

It’s an uncertain time for fans, who could be without three crucial players at the end of the season. Salah sparked up a lot of conversation following his recent comments about his future. The winger addressed his current situation in an interview following Liverpool’s statement 3-0 win over Manchester United. Salah was involved in all three goals at Old Trafford, taking his tally so far this season to six goal contributions in the opening three Premier League games.

Speaking to Sky Sports, the 32-year-old said: “I was coming to the game, I was saying, 'look, it could be the last time. Nobody in the club talked to me yet about contracts so I was just like, 'OK, I play my last season and see at the end of the season.’”

Plenty has been said following Salah’s statement, including a report from Football Insider claiming that Liverpool ‘will open talks’ with their star forward ‘soon’. With their full focus reportedly on ensuring Arne Slot and the new recruitment staff had a seamless integration, negotiations with Salah are now the next subject to address. As things stand though, everything remains up in the air and nothing concrete has been confirmed regarding Salah’s future.

This will be a big boost for Liverpool fans as the Reds without Salah will look a very different team. While it’s inevitable he will leave eventually, the clinical forward will leave a huge hole behind him. It won’t just be the supporters who will miss him either — Luis Díaz has discussed the idea of his teammate leaving and admitted it will be a tough situation for the players to deal with.

The winger is currently on international duty with Colombia and ahead of this weekend’s clash with Peru, he was asked about Salah’s contract expiring and the likelihood of him leaving Anfield.

“It would be hard for us, the players, as well as for Liverpool,” he told Telemundo. “It will hurt a lot, he has a year to think about it. It is not easy at all. He always talks to us, it would be very hard to lose a player as key as he is. It is my teammate’s decision and it is respected, hopefully he doesn’t leave.”

Indeed, Salah set up both of Díaz’s goals against United on Sunday before netting one of his own. The Egyptian’s three goals in as many games so far this season takes his overall tally up to 214 goals in 352 appearances since his arrival from Roma in 2017 for £34 million.