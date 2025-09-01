Dominik Szoboszlai of Liverpool scores his team's first goal in a free kick during the Premier League match between Liverpool and Arsenal at Anfield on August 31, 2025 in Liverpool, England. | Getty Images

Liverpool beat Arsenal 1-0 at Anfield on Sunday afternoon to go top of the Premier League

Arsenal goalkeeper David Raya said he “needs to adapt” to the new Premier League ball as it “moved a lot” for Dominik Szoboszlai’s match-winner in Sunday’s defeat to Liverpool at Anfield.

A moment of magic from the Hungarian was enough for Liverpool to clinch all three points and move top of the Premier League. Arne Slot’s side are the only team to win their opening three fixtures while Chelsea sit two points behind them with two wins and a draw.

Crystal Palace are the only other undefeated side but they sit on five points with two draws and one victory. Raya branded Szoboszlai’s winning goal as a “hell of strike” but admitted the new Premier League ball had a number of differences he needed to get used to.

This season is PUMA’s first as the official ball supplier to the Premier League, ending a 25-year association with Nike.

David Raya reflects on new ball and Liverpool goal

Speaking after the game, the Spaniard said: "I haven't seen it [the goal] back yet. Disappointed not to save it like every goal you concede. I think it's a hell of a strike. I remember the ball moving a lot and moving away from me. Hopefully, the next one I can save.

"It's a very good strike especially with the new balls and everything. We still have to adapt. It's going away from me so it's harder to gauge and save it."

On the new Puma ball, he added: "It's different to the Nike ball so we have to adapt to it. The grip is different, the kick is different. We just have to adapt after playing with the Nike ball for many years. It's the same for everybody.

"We wanted to go forward to attack them, to keep them quiet in the first half. We showed a lot of character to keep Liverpool quiet. You have to take the positives from it. It's fine margins and a magical moment from them.

"We haven't been beaten from the top six clubs in many games. There are a lot of steps forward to take and learn in every single aspect. There's always things you have to learn."

What’s next for Liverpool after key win over Arsenal

It is transfer deadline day on Monday with the Reds hoping to complete deals for Marc Guehi and Alexander Isak before the 7pm deadline. It is then the international break before the Reds return to action at Burnley on Sunday, September 14.

They open their Champions League campaign at home to Atletico Madrid on September 17 before the Merseyside derby with Everton. They round off the month with games at Crystal Palace and away to Galatasaray. Their final game before the October international break is away to Chelsea on October 4.