Liverpool would be interested in signing Newcastle United striker Alexander Isak if he became available.

It’s the dream signing that Kopites thought of heading into the summer.

Recruiting Florian Wirtz has been a pleasant surprise. No-one expected Liverpool to enter the race for the generational talent. Assessing the areas of the Reds’ squad that needed bolstering after winning the Premier League title, attacking midfield did not appear to be one. However, Liverpool have pounced to sign Wirtz ahead of Bayern Munich and Manchester City. Splashing out a £100 million fee, a club record that could rise to £116 million, he will be earmarked to play an instrumental role for Arne Slot’s side during next term’s defence of the crown.

However, fans are still wishing that Alexander Isak can join Liverpool. While Wirtz, Jeremie Frimpong, Giorgi Mamardashvili and Milos Kerkez are set to cost the Reds almost £200 million, the position up front needs to be improved. It is somewhat remarkable that the Reds cruised to the title without an out-and-out striker. Darwin Nunez was largely out of favour and started just eight league games, Diogo Jota was hit by fitness problems and Luis Diaz is a natural winger who had to operate in a makeshift role.

Of the centre-forward, in world football, Isak is the player that most supporters yearn for. The Sweden international underlined his prowess by firing 23 Premier League goals to help Newcastle United qualify for the Champions League in 2024-25. He also netted in the Magpies’ Carabao Cup final victory over Liverpool at Wembley to deliver the club their first major trophy in 70 years.

With Newcastle booking their spot in Europe’s elite competition, there was a feeling that Liverpool’s hopes of signing the ex-Real Sociedad man were over. But in recent days, talk of a potential move for Isak has somewhat resurfaced.

Of course, the Reds would love to sign Isak. However, Newcastle hold the vast majority bargaining chips. Isak has three years remaining on his St James’ Park contract. He is said to be valued at around £150 million. And given that Eddie Howe’s outfit will be playing in Europe’s elite club competition, Isak cannot bemoan he will not be rubbing shoulders with the crème de la crème.

And speaking in March, Newcastle chief executive Darren Eales has insisted he does not envisage any prized assets leaving Tyneside. “We’re not under the gun to sell any of our key players – it would be crazy to consider it,” Eales said via the Guardian. “They’re all under long-term contracts.” On Isak, Eales declared: “We know he’s a world‑class player and others covet him. But it’s annoying because it’s almost as if we’re seen as a club in the next category down and it’s fair game to talk about our players leaving.”

However, according to the Newcastle Chronicle reporter, Lee Ryder, Eales has previously admitted that ‘every player has a price’. A sale of Isak would see the Magpies more than double the £63 million they paid in 2022. That would allow Howe to reinvest the funds in multiple areas. Ryder said: “This is such a BIG question and it deserves a BIG answer. And we can go back to a question earlier about Newcastle selling one big name to generate funds for two or three other deals.

“I personally think that Newcastle or any other club would find it hard to turn down £150m for any player IF that price is on the table. It's just an astronomical amount of money and if Liverpool were to really back up the speculation I think it turns into one of the biggest sensations in world football very quickly.

“And I always go back to CEO Darren Eales admitting on record on a Zoom call that every player has a price. If he is privy to conversations from the powers that be at Newcastle, then it feels like it could be done, yes.

“Would it be popular? Of course not. Would it take a high-level replacement to pacify the supporters? Maybe. Then you think about the player, if he wants the move and his head has been turned by the sway of crazy money, it would be hard to stop them. Isak's agent will be pushing for him to be on better money but he remains under contract for three more years. Signing an improved contract ends all the talk straight away.”

After the arrivals of Wirtz and Kerkez, Liverpool’s focus is expected to turn to outgoings to help balance the books. Nunez is one expected to depart, with Harvey Elliott and Federico Chiesa among those who also could leave.

If the Reds get a modicum of hope that Isak could be prised to Anfield, they would undoubtedly try to make it happen. However, the likes of Eintracht’s Hugo Ekitike, who has also been linked, might be of a realistic option should Slot pursue a new striker.