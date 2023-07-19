Register
NationalWorldTV
BREAKING
Jane Birkin dead: Singer and actress dies at the age of 76
Driver who killed former Hollyoaks actress Frankie Hough jailed
Commonwealth Games 2026 in doubt after Victoria cancels plans to host
Jeremy Vine reaches settlement over false BBC scandal allegations
Ronan Keating's brother killed in tragic car crash in Ireland
Wimbledon 2023: Carlos Alcaraz wins men’s singles final for first time

‘It’s finished!’ - Jurgen Klopp provides update amid £52m double transfer deal

Jordan Henderson and Fabinho are edging towards leaving Liverpool.

Will Rooney
By Will Rooney
Published 19th Jul 2023, 21:37 BST
Updated 19th Jul 2023, 21:59 BST

Jurgen Klopp has insisted it was his decision to omit Jordan Henderson from Liverpool's pre-season friendly against Karlsruher.

The Reds captain did not feature in the 4-2 victory against the German second-tier side amid a £12 million agreement in principal to join Saudi Arabia side Al-Ettifaq. That's despite Henderson travelleing to the training camp in the Black Forest.

Fabinho, however, was left on Merseyside as he edges towards a £40 million switch to Al-Ittihad.

Most Popular

Speaking after the friendly win, Klopp told The Times: “There’s actually nothing to say. As long as things are not really finally decided, we don’t have to talk about it. There will be a moment where we probably have to talk about it, but it’s not now.

“I don’t know that anything is decided, which means nothing to say in the moment. But that’s even better for you because you can speculate, which is much more fun! If I say something then it’s finished!

“In the end, all of these decisions are made by me. And because I respect the players a lot, it’s usually [with their] consent. It was in this case and it is all fine.”

Related topics:Jurgen KloppJordan HendersonSaudi Arabia