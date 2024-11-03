Mo Salah is out of contract with Liverpool. at the end of the season.

Micah Richards believes it is ‘imperative’ Liverpool extend Mo Salah’s contract.

Salah moved to eighth on the Premier League’s all-time top scorer list after netting the winner in the Reds’ 2-1 win over Brighton & Hove Albion. The winger didn’t have his best game but came up with a vintage moment in the 72nd minute to fire Arne Slot’s side to the summit of the Premier League table.

Salah has plundered nine goals and seven assists in just 15 appearances this season. He’s now 11 goals behind Thierry Henry in the Premier League’s scoring charts and 13 adrift of Frank Lampard. Much talk has been made of the Egypt international’s future, with his contract expiring at the end of the campaign along with Virgil van Dijk and Trent Alexander-Arnold.

And although Salah turns 33 in June, Richards believes Liverpool have to hand their talisman fresh terms. Speaking on Match of the Day, the former Manchester City defender said: “He's unbelievable, he really is. He's excellent. Past Robbie Fowler, chasing Thierry Henry. There have been talks about contracts being under review or not - they have got to sign him. It is imperative that they give him a two-year deal at the end of the season. He’ll be 33 in the summer, it will take him to 35.

“The thing is with Mo Salah, he doesn't have to play well to score big goals and big moments. That's the difference between a very good player and a top player.”