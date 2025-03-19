Liverpool see three key players Virgil van Dijk, Mo Salah and Trent Alexander-Arnold all run out of contract at the end of the season.

Robbie Fowler believes that Liverpool’s out-of-contract trio remain ‘miles away’ from negotiating fresh terms.

Much has been made of the respective futures of Virgil van Dijk, Mo Salah and Trent Alexander-Arnold. The triumvirate have been pivotal in the Reds’ charge towards the Premier League title this season and are ranked among the best players in the world. But with just nine fixtures remaining in the 2024-25 campaign, all three are on track to leave at the end of June on free transfers.

Van Dijk, Liverpool’s captain, recently admitted that he has ‘no idea’ over what the future holds for him. Salah - who has scored 32 goals this season - claimed in December that he was still to be offered a contract. Meanwhile, Alexander-Arnold is wanted by Real Madrid and they had an enquiry rebuffed in January.

Fowler, an Anfield legend, believes that Liverpool allowing the scenario to happen is ‘poor’. And the former striker feels that Van Dijk would be a bigger loss than Salah and Alexander-Arnold.

What’s been said

“It's poor a club the size of Liverpool to be in this position,” Fowler said on talkSPORT. “That's a different conversation. I've spoken about these players and from a Liverpool fan point of view, you're mega disappointed if the three of them don't sign. I don't think they will. It's going to be one of those things.

“I think from the performance from some of the players from [the Carabao Cup final loss to Newcastle United at Wembley] I think Arne Slot knows he's maybe going to have a big summer planned because he'll want to bring his own players in. Regardless of whether those players are staying or going, there are going to be a few players incoming anyway.

“As much as we don't want them to go because they're all tremendous players, I'm sat here now and sort of thinking and if you can only have one of the three, I'm going to go for Virgil van Dijk. I know Mo Salah's numbers are extraordinary and Trent, for me, is the best in the world in the position but Van Dijk would be the biggest.

“There is no reason why you wouldn't disbelieve him. I have no doubt the club are having conversations and negotiations but they're obviously miles away from where the player think they should be. I'm sure the agent and players themselves are having conversations but they obviously are miles away from where they should be.”

What Van Dijk has said

Van Dijk discussed his future before Liverpool’s 2-1 defeat by Newcastle at Wembley. The Netherlands international has insisted that he remains calm about what may be in store for him ahead of the 2025-26 season.

He said: “It’s not a one-two-three discussion and there we go. There are multiple factors, and as long as I am calm to you guys, then there is no need to panic – whatever may happen in the future. If I was worried, you would see me playing a little bit worried, and that is not the case.”