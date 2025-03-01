Manchester United signed Antony for £80 million but things could have been different had he joined Liverpool.

Sign up to The LFC Bulletin with Will Rooney Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to LiverpoolWorld, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Manchester United flop Antony has confirmed that he was in talks about joining Liverpool.

The winger has endured a nightmare spell at Old Trafford since his £80 million switch from Ajax in 2022. He arrived at the Red Devils after recording 12 goals and 10 assists at the Dutch giants were crowned Eredivisie champions - and one of the hottest prospects in Europe.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

The same summer that he moved to United, Liverpool were wrangling with Mo Salah over his future. At the time, the winger had just 12 months remaining on his contract before he eventually put pen to paper on a new three-year deal. But the Reds clearly had a contingency plan had Salah left Anfield - and Antony was on their list of potential targets as a replacement.

What’s been said

Antony’s switch to Old Trafford has proven disastrous so far and he managed just 12 goals in 96 games before being loaned to Spanish side Real Betis in the January transfer window. Speaking to Marca, Antony said: “It's true," he said. "I was very close to signing for Liverpool, but nobody knows what would have happened. In the end, I went to Manchester United, I lived great moments there and it was a good choice too.

“Salah is an incredible player and he has been doing extraordinary things for a long time. He is an exceptional footballer. I don't know if he is the best in the world at the moment, but he is certainly among the best and is seriously competing for the Ballon d'Or.”

Stupendous Salah

Liverpool fans will no doubt be relieved that Salah committed his future. Since his arrival from AS Roma in 2017, he has been immense in front of goal and confirmed his status as one of the greatest players in club history. So far, he has plundered 241 goals for the Reds - placing him joint-third on the club’s all-time top scorer list - and helped win seven major trophies including the Champions League and Premier League.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

This term, Salah is enjoying arguably his best season at Liverpool despite being aged 32. He has registered 30 goals and 22 assists in all competitions as the Reds zero in on being crowned Premier League champions.

Yet the Egypt international sees his Anfield contract run out this summer - along with captain Virgil van Dijk and vice-skipper Trent Alexander-Arnold. Neither of the trio have yet to commit their respective futures and head coach Arne Slot has given little away.

Speaking after a 5-0 win over West Ham United in December, Salah told Sky Sports: "No, we are far away from that [contract] and I don't want to put anything in the media.

"The only thing on my mind is I want Liverpool to win the league and I want to be part of that. I will do my best for the team to win the trophy. There is a few other teams catching up with us and we need to stay focused and humble and go again."