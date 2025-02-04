'It's unfortunate' - Liverpool confirm new injury as official statement released

Liverpool and Sunderland have provided the details on Jayden Danns’ loan move from Anfield to the Stadium of Light.

Liverpool youngster Jayde Danns’ loan to Sunderland has been confirmed.

The 19-year-old is on the periphery of Arne Slot’s Liverpool squad. But to help his promising development, he’s been loaned to Championship high-fliers Sunderland and will be hoping to get regular action under his belt.

Injury issue

Before completing his move, Danns was rewarded with a new long-term contract at Anfield. However, he will have to wait before linking up with the Black Cats after suffering an injury and will undergo the first part of his rehabilitation at the AXA Training Centre.

A Liverpool statement said: “Jayden Danns has signed a new long-term contract with Liverpool and will join Sunderland on Ioan until the end of the season. The striker will complete his rehabilitation on an injury at the AXA Training Centre before linking up with the Championship side for the remainder of 2024-25.

“Danns has progressed through the Reds’ Academy ranks to make nine senior appearances since debuting under Jürgen Klopp last February, scoring three times.

“He marked his Liverpool bow with two goals against Southampton at Anfield in the Emirates FA Cup that night, and netted again in the competition when Arne Slot’s side hosted Accrington Stanley last month. The 19-year-old made his first start and first Champions League appearance in the away clash with PSV Eindhoven last week.”

Danns was linked with several clubs in the winter window. Liverpool left it late to make a decision on the teenager’s future and gave him the green light to join Sunderland after Diogo Jota recovered from injury.

What Sunderland have said

Sunderland sporting director Kristjaan Speakman says that the club worked extremely hard to secure the services of Danns. It was also revealed that the England youth international’s medical flagged the fitness issue that needs to be remedied.

Speakman said: “Jayden is an extremely talented player, who fits the profile we were searching for. His availability was always going to be determined late in the window due to Liverpool’s schedule and the demand for him was high, so we worked extremely hard to secure the player. It’s unfortunate that the medical process highlighted an issue that ultimately requires Jayden to take a period of rest.

“Despite this, he remained highly motivated to come to Sunderland and as such we agreed to collaborate with Liverpool to ensure there is an opportunity for him to join us at a later date. We remain excited by the prospect of working with him and look forward to supporting him throughout the upcoming period.”

On his switch to the Black Cats, Danns said: “This is my first loan move and a chance to prove myself, so I’m very appreciative of the opportunity and I’m grateful to the club for placing their faith in me. I’ve done my research and the team is incredible, so this feels like the right step. I’m disappointed that I will be unable to do that straightaway, but I’m proud to have joined the club and I will work hard throughout this period to ensure I can return to action and play my part.”