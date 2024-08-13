Liverpool head coach Arne Slot. (Photo by John Powell/Liverpool FC via Getty Images) | Liverpool FC via Getty Images

Liverpool are still yet to make their first summer signing after another transfer window blow.

Liverpool have faced another midfielder snub following the news that priority target Martín Zubimendi has opted to stay at Real Sociedad rather than pursue a move to Anfield. The 25-year-old has been with Txuri-Urdin for his entire senior career and they were eager to keep him on the books.

After Zubimendi helped Spain lift the Euro 2024 trophy, he was linked with Liverpool after they ‘were told unequivocally he wanted to leave this summer’. However, Sociedad have been successful in persuading him to stay, as he has undergone a U-turn on his decision.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Sign up to our Liverpool FC newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to LiverpoolWorld, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Liverpool remain the only Premier League club yet to make a signing this window and time is ticking down. They cannot let this knock back slow them down though — the Reds remain active on the market and have identified other areas to improve on. Fabrizio Romano has reported that Liverpool are ‘seriously considering’ the opportunity to sign Georgian goalkeeper Giorgi Mamardashvili, who is currently with Valencia.

To finalise a move, Liverpool have been quoted €30 million (£26m) and the plan is reportedly to bring him in and then loan him back out. Romano reports that ‘no final decision’ has been made yet but ‘talks continue’ and ‘it’s up to Liverpool’.

La Gazzetta dello Sport Georgia reporter Lasha Kokiashvili has followed up with more information on this link.

“It is true that Mamardashvili really wants to play in the Premier League one day and he likes the option of Liverpool very much — the parties continue to talk,” he posted on social media.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Kokiashvili is under contract with Valencia until 2027 and he has been their first choice between the sticks for the last two seasons. The 23-year-old is also the number one option for Georgia, who impressed with their performances at Euro 2024, particularly in their 2-0 win over Portugal.

Right now, Liverpool are not in need of a new No.1, with Alisson their undisputed man for the job. However, Adrián has departed this summer following the expiration of his contract and Caoimhin Kelleher has been linked with a move so he can pursue a regular starting role.

The Republic of Ireland international has been gathering a lot of interest this summer, with Celtic once front-runners for his signature. However, Liverpool had placed a £20 million asking price on Kelleher’s head, which priced the Scottish Premiership champions out of a move. They have since brought in Kasper Schmeichel on a free transfer to become their new No.1.