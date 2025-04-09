I've been at Liverpool's past two games and Arne Slot has an obvious decision to make

Arne Slot, Manger of Liverpool, acknowledges the fans after the Premier League match between Fulham FC and Liverpool FC at Craven Cottage on April 06, 2025 in London, England. (Photo by Julian Finney/Getty Images) | Getty Images

Liverpool face West Ham United on Sunday and Luis Diaz appears he is starting to hit his peak again.

It appears that Liverpool might labour to the finish line rather than a swashbuckling sprint finish.

Recent performances have added some nerves that might not have been expected. Still, it would be a calamity if Liverpool were to somehow throw away the Premier League title. Given they are 11 points clear of Arsenal, an unprecedented collapse would be required.

Yet supporters still want an impressive culmination. They covet a record-equalling English championship to be added to the Anfield trophy cabinet as soon as possible. For that to be achieved, improvements will be necessary. A total of 11 points still need to be garnered in the remaining seven games. It is not over yet.

Liverpool have been nowhere near as scintillating as they were in the first half of the campaign. Squad fatigue may be starting to take its toll. The likes of Ryan Gravenberch and Dominik Szoboszlai appear depleted, while Virgil van Dijk has made errors in the past two games and Mo Salah has failed to score and create a goal in the previous four matches.

The 2-1 defeat by Newcastle United in the Carabao Cup final before the international break was insipid. A 1-0 win over Everton in the Merseyside derby was not fully convincing. Therefore, a 3-2 loss to Fulham was not a significant shock. The Cottagers are a fine outfit, having taken the scalps of Nottingham Forest, Chelsea and Newcastle before condemning Arne Slot's side to their maiden away reverse of the Premier League campaign. It was the third time in four matches Liverpool were beaten.

Yet if there is a positive to take from the pair of fixtures, it appears that Luis Diaz may be on his way to recapture his best form. The Colombia international has been the bright spark in both games and is again making the left-wing position his own.

Diaz enjoyed a sensational opening to the season. He fired five goals in as many league games to put Liverpool on the way to the crown. A criticism in his opening two-and-a-half years at Anfield after a £37 million move from Porto was that he lacked end product. It appeared Slot may well have augmented Diaz's output in the final third shortly afer succeeding Jurgen Klopp in the hot seat.

However, those numbers could not continue in the top flight. There was a hat-trick in the Champions League against Bayer Leverkusen but Diaz would have to wait 11 Premier League fixtures before bagging a double in a 6-3 win at Tottenham and then signed off 2024 with a goal in a 5-0 triumph over West Ham United.

An injury to Diogo Jota and a lack of faith in Darwin Nunez meant Diaz shifted to operate as a makeshift striker and Cody Gakpo deployed on the left. Gakpo's steady supply of goals and assists meant he became undroppable, while Diaz's individual performance slowly waned despite the Reds' form.

In truth, the 27-year-old never quite looked a natural number nine. Perhaps his role caught Bayer Leverkusen by surprise when he notched a treble. But it was never going to be a long-term solution. And as he continued to play in the position.

Yet his return to the flank has been welcome. Against Everton, he was awarded man of the match and proved a constant threat. He racked up six take-ons and created five chances which included assisting Diogo Jota's match-winner.

It was somewhat of a surprise Diaz did not start at Fulham. When he came on in the 55th minute, replacing the subdued Gakpo - who appears he's still searching for fitness after an ankle injury - Liverpool's performance hit an upturn. He fired the goal with a neat finish that handed the Reds a lifeline.

Heading into the summer, Diaz's future is somewhat uncertain. The talk of Barcelona's interest has never quelled while Saudi Arabia clubs are also said to be keen. Yet a strong finale could be enough to convince Slot that Diaz will not be heading anywhere. As things stand, he is the only winger who is persistently willing to try to beat the opposition full-back and either get to the byline or cut inside. That is a weapon Slot has to utilise for the final seven fixtures.