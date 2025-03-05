Wataru Endo has shared his conversations with Liverpool head coach Arne Slot.

Sign up to The LFC Bulletin with Will Rooney Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to LiverpoolWorld, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Wataru Endo has insisted he’s happy with his new Liverpool remit - after admitting to a ‘tough’ season so far.

The midfielder has been confined to a bit-part role for the majority of the campaign. The Reds are storming to the Premier League title, moving 13 points clear after a 2-0 win over Newcastle United last week, but Ryan Gravenberch has been the preferred option in the number-six role. Endo has not started a league game so far and has been largely overlooked in the Champions League.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

But in recent weeks, the Japan international has been pivotal in coming off the bench and helping Liverpool see out games. He displayed all his nous against Newcastle and previously in the 2-0 triumph over Manchester City.

Head coach Arne Slot has been extremely complimentary of the attitude that Endo has displayed throughout the campaign despite being a peripheral figure. He will again be important when Liverpool face Paris Saint-Germain in the Champions League last 16 first leg at the Parc des Princes on Wednesday night (8pm GMT kick-off).

What’s been said

Endo was on media duties before the encounter and confessed he’s recently held talks with Slot. And the 31-year-old.is ready to do what is required of him to help Liverpool win silverware this season.

“It is a little bit tough for me because I don’t play that much,” said Endo. “But the thing I can do is help the team. So, my idea is now very simple: I always try to help the team. And if I have a chance to play, I go all in. That’s what I’m thinking, always, and I’ll keep doing that.”

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

“I have had conversations with the manager a few times in the season. He always told me my attitude and what I have done for the team is always unbelievable. I feel like he trusts me a lot at the moment and that’s what I always try to [have]. I’m happy to be here. I will keep working hard in training and working hard on the pitch as well.”

‘A very exciting game’

Liverpool and PSG are both regarded as champions-elect in their respect divisions. The Reds lead the Premier League by 13 points and PSG hold the same advantage in Ligue 1.

Slot’s side finished top of the new Champions League format, with PSG placing 15th and had to reach the knockout stage via the play-offs. But the French club displayed their potency by thrashing Brest 10-0, while they beat Lille 4-1 last weekend.

Endo added: “Of course, I saw the draw and when I saw the draw I was very excited because PSG are a very good team and they have been playing so well so far.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

“I knew it was going to be a very tough game but I think everyone is excited to play against PSG. Everywhere, to be honest! I think offensively they always try to play football,” he responded.

“I think their wingers are key when they attack because they have a lot of good wingers and I think [Ousmane] Dembele is the top scorer in the team. So we definitely need to take care of him. But everyone is a good player. We are here to show ourselves, that’s the main thing we are thinking always. But definitely it’s going to be a very exciting game tomorrow.”