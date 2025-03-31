Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

Liverpool and Arsenal are among the clubs linked with Wolverhampton Wanderers striker Matheus Cunha.

Liverpool-linked striker Matheus Cunha has confirmed that he is open to a summer transfer.

Cunha has been a shining light in a tough season for Wolverhampton Wanderers this season. The striker has fired 15 goals in 29 appearances for Wolves, who are 17th in the Premier League table. It is reported that Cunha has a release clause of £62.5 million installed in his Molineux contract, having signed a new contract in January.

Cunha has proven his quality although his temperament has been questioned as he is currently serving a four-match suspension after being sent off in an FA Cup loss to Bournemouth for headbutting and kicking Milos Kerkez.

Liverpool are one club who have been credited with an interest in the Brazil international, who has previously played for Atletico Madrid and Red Bull Leipzig in his career. Now he has aspirations of returning to the upper echelons and join a side that is challenging for silverware.

What has Matheus Cunha said about his future?

Speaking to the Guardian, Cunha said: “I had a lot of offers but I wouldn’t feel well if I had done it. Some things you can’t control but I couldn’t leave the club in the middle of the season, in a difficult situation, in the relegation zone.

“Now we’re close to achieving our goal [of staying up]. But I’ve made it clear that I need to take the next step. I want to fight for titles, for big things. I have potential.”

Cunha left his native Brazil to join Swiss side Sion aged 18. He was always highly rated but struggled at Leipzig and Atletico via a spell with Hertha Berlin. But since a £33 million move to Wolves in January 2022, Cunha has found a home - crediting former manager Gary O’Neil for allowing him to thrive.

He added: “Sometimes, all we want in life is affection. People think we have everything, but we’re human beings, too. We need a bit of understanding – we have our difficulties. Wolves gave me that joy back. The fans [have given] me a lot. The status I have today, the player I am now and the happiness I’m feeling, it’s because of them. I’m really grateful to Wolves.

“Gary understood me completely. “He came in and said: ‘Man, I think you’re an incredible person, but you need affection. And I’m going to give you affection. I’m going to complain when I need to complain, but I’m almost going to be family for you.’ When someone sees something in you beyond the player, it touches you. These conversations and these lessons were of great importance in my life.”

Will Liverpool sign Matheus Cunha?

Liverpool are expected to be in the market for a striker in the summer transfer window. Darwin Nunez has had his struggles again, scoring seven goals in 40 games so far this season, and has been heavily linked with a departure. In addition, Diogo Jota has continued to have injury issues, which have had an impact on his form.

The Reds may want to bring in a player who is proven in the Premier League, with Newcastle United’s Alexander Isak another on the radar. However, the Magpies will be reluctant to part ways with their 23-goal talisman and are said to demand no less than £100 million to even contemplate a sale.

Cunha would be a cheaper alternative but his volatility means it would be a risk. Along with his current suspension, he was hit with a two-game ban earlier this term for elbowing a member of Ipswich's security team in the back of the head before snatching the glasses off the man's face following a 2-1 defeat.